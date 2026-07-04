Smriti Irani & OG team of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reunite as show turns 26

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) The nostalgia surrounding one of Indian television's most iconic daily soaps, 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', continued as cast of the first season of the show reunited to celebrate the show's 26th anniversary, on July 3.

Hosted by actress Gauri Pradhan Tejwani and actor Hiten Tejwani, the intimate get-together brought together some of the most loved faces from the landmark television drama.

Actress Ritu Chaudhary, who essayed the role of Shobha Virani in the show, shared pictures from the evening on her social media account.

Sharing a cheerful group picture, Ritu wrote, "WHAT AN EVENING!!! THANKS @gpradhan @hitentejwani for hosting us!! #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi."

The reunion saw Smriti Irani, Gauri Pradhan, Hiten Tejwani, Aparna Mehta, Komalika Guha Thakurta, Sumit Sachdev, Ritu Chaudhary, Tasneem Nerurkar, Deva Babbar, Prachi Shah Pandya and Smriti Singh coming together under one roof.

Actress Riva Bubber also shared a then-and-now collage with Gauri Pradhan, highlighting their friendship spanning over two decades. Riva captioned the picture as, "Then & Now!"

Talking about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the show that went on air on the 3rd of July 2000.

The family drama revolved around Tulsi Virani and the influential Virani family. The show featured an ensemble cast including Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Ronit Roy, Sudha Shivpuri, Apara Mehta, Mandira Bedi, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Mouni Roy and several others.

The first season ran for about 8 years and went onto become one of the finest and most beloved saas-bahu dramas of Indian Television.

25 years post the first season, the reprise version of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi went on air in August 2025.

Smriti Irani reprised the role of Tulsi while Amar Upadhyay is seen essaying the role of Mihir.

Actress Apara Mehta who essayed the role of Mihir’s mother Savita Virani in the first season, is not a part of the current one.

For the uninitiated, Mihir and Tulsi were considered to be the most iconic on-screen couple back in 2000s.

–IANS

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