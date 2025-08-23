August 23, 2025 10:22 PM हिंदी

Smriti Irani is truly humbled to have met musical icon Kavita Krishnamurti

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Actor and politician Smriti Irani met celebrated singer Kavita Krishnamurti on Saturday.

Dropping two photos with the singer on her IG, the ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2,’ actress wrote, "A legend steeped in grace, a voice that has touched millions — soulful, serene, and timeless."

Irani recalled that she was left speechless when Kavita Krishnamurti walked up to her and said, “I’d like a photo."

"How do you react when the voice that has brought peace to your quietest moments and joy to your celebrations stands before you — smiling, radiant, and so full of warmth? Truly humbled to have met an icon whose music has been a companion to generations. #memoriesforlife @kavitaksub.", she added.

At the beginning of this month, Irani recommended watching the latest Brad Pitt outing, "F1", calling it a great story for anyone who loves an unlikely winner.

Praising cinematographer Deepak Malvankar for his work in "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2", Smriti penned on Insta: “What you see on screen is an actor at work. What you feel on screen—that’s Deepak Malvankar, cinematographer par excellence. The man in the shadows who lights up every frame, dreams in colour, and breathes life into the lifeless. Strange, perhaps, to see a TV show mentioned in the same breath as an international blockbuster."

“But that’s the magic of craft—when it’s driven by love, scale doesn’t matter. Be it a daily soap or Formula 1, passion makes everything cinematic. #behindthescenes," she added.

“P.S— Must watch F1 if you haven’t already ( I did twice ) .. watch if you love stories of the underdog , if you are a has been that never was , if you like to see an unlikely winner , if you can carve victory out of a loss,” Irani concluded.

