‘Smooth roads, bright future’: PMGSY brings connectivity, relief to Bihar’s Vaishali residents

Vaishali, July 3 (IANS) In a transformative development for Bihar's Vaishali district’s rural population, the construction of an all-weather road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Sahadullapur Panchayat, Bidupur block, has dramatically improved connectivity between villages and urban centres, bringing long-awaited convenience and safety to residents.

Until recently, the area faced severe challenges, especially during the rainy season, when roads would become impassable, cutting off critical access for ambulances and other services. Villagers recall how even routine travel became hazardous, with frequent accidents due to the poor condition of the road.

"Earlier, we faced a lot of problems," shared Surendra Dev, a local resident.

"But now, in just minutes, we can access all facilities, including medical help. I am very happy with this development."

Ravindra Prasad, another resident, said, "We are getting a lot of facilities now. This scheme has given us a good road. Earlier, accidents were common due to the bad condition of the roads. It was a nightmare during the monsoon."

The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, launched with the vision of inclusive development, aims to provide all-weather road connectivity to unconnected habitations across India. Its primary objective is to ensure reliable year-round access by constructing roads equipped with necessary culverts and cross-drainage structures.

In plain areas, the scheme targets villages with populations of 500 and above, while in hill states, desert regions, tribal areas, and selected backward districts, it covers habitations with populations of 250 and above.

Beyond just construction, the PMGSY places significant emphasis on the maintenance and longevity of these roads. State and Union Territory governments are responsible for upkeep, guided by stringent norms issued by the Ministry of Rural Development. Roads built under PMGSY come with a five-year maintenance contract bundled with the construction contract itself, ensuring that quality does not deteriorate immediately after completion.

Further, recognising that the design life of these roads extends to ten years, states are required to take on an additional five years of maintenance after the initial period. To support this, the Ministry has signed MoUs with states and introduced e-MARG, a software system that streamlines maintenance payments and ensures accountability during the defect liability period.

The system also covers post-construction rehabilitation, renewal, routine maintenance, and emergency repairs, with dedicated maintenance funds earmarked in state budgets and managed by the State Rural Roads Development Agencies (SRRDAs).

After the first five years, PMGSY roads are placed under zonal maintenance contracts that provide another five years of upkeep, including necessary renewals.

For Vaishali’s Sahdullapur Panchayat, this commitment to connectivity and maintenance has already begun to change lives, opening up access to markets, healthcare, education, and opportunities that were once out of reach.

--IANS

jk/dan