New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Priyansh Arya produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting, smashing an unbeaten 181 off just 68 deliveries to guide Delhi to a massive 116-run victory over Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) Elite 2026, while Bengal registered a comprehensive 93-run win over Uttar Pradesh in a rain-shortened encounter on Tuesday.

At the Daly College Ground in Indore, Delhi piled up a mammoth 275/5 in 20 overs after being asked to bat, with Arya single-handedly dominating the Tamil Nadu bowling attack. His extraordinary knock featured seven fours and 19 sixes, making it the second-highest individual score in men’s T20 cricket, behind Lhuan-dre Pretorius’ 200 not out. Arya also registered the highest individual score by an Indian in T20 cricket and equalled the record for most sixes in a T20 innings.

Arya found an able partner in Nitish Rana, who contributed 18 off 17 deliveries as the duo added valuable runs after Yash Dhull (8) departed early. Arya continued his assault despite Rana’s dismissal, bringing up his century in just 38 balls before accelerating further.

Tejasvi Dahiya chipped in with eight runs, while Anuj Rawat remained unbeaten on 29 off 22 balls. Arya was eventually dismissed in the 19th over for a sensational 181, but Delhi continued to score freely to finish with 275/5.

In reply, Tamil Nadu were bowled out for 159 in 18.3 overs. Tushar Raheja top-scored with 31 off 21 balls, while Shahrukh Khan made 30 off 19 and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore contributed 21 off 15.

Suyash Sharma led Delhi’s bowling effort with three wickets for 21 runs, while Mayank Yadav claimed two wickets for 25 runs. Digvesh Singh Rathi also played a key role in the middle and death overs as Delhi completed a commanding victory.

Earlier at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Mumbai, Bengal posted 201/3 in a rain-reduced 15-over contest before restricting Uttar Pradesh to 108/7 to secure a 93-run win.

After being put in to bat, Bengal lost Sudip Gharami early but Abishek Porel and Abhimanyu Easwaran steadied the innings. Porel struck an aggressive 69 off 39 balls, including seven fours and three sixes, while Easwaran made 19 off 13 deliveries.

Karan Lal then took charge with a blistering unbeaten 82 off just 29 balls, striking a series of boundaries and sixes to propel Bengal beyond the 200-run mark. Rishabh Chaudhary provided the finishing touches with an unbeaten 18 off seven deliveries.

Kuldeep Yadav was the only Uttar Pradesh bowler to claim more than one wicket, finishing with 1-41, while Yash Dayal and Shivam Mavi picked up a wicket apiece.

Chasing a daunting target, Uttar Pradesh struggled to build partnerships as Bengal’s bowlers struck at regular intervals. Karan Sharma top-scored with 27 off 18 balls, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar remained unbeaten on 25 off 21 deliveries.

Pradipta Pramanik was the pick of the Bengal bowlers, returning figures of 3/15 in his three overs. Akhilesh Yadav claimed two wickets, while Sayan Ghosh and Mukesh Kumar picked up one apiece. Karan Lal was named Player of the Match for his match-winning unbeaten knock.

--IANS

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