New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Hyundai Motor India Limited on Tuesday announced a price increase of up to Rs 8,000 across select models and variants in its vehicle portfolio, effective from December 1, 2026, citing rising input costs.

The company said the extent of the increase will vary depending on the model and trim, with the maximum hike capped at Rs 8,000.

The decision comes as the automaker faces a sharp rise in input costs, which has put pressure on its operating expenses.

"The company has planned a minor price increase effective December 1, 2026 across select models and trims of its vehicle lineup," the carmaker said.

"The extent of the price increase will vary depending on the model and trim and shall be up to a maximum of INR 8,000," it added.

In a regulatory filing, Hyundai Motor India said it had been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs through various internal efficiency measures and cost optimisation initiatives.

However, the company noted that it has now become necessary to pass on a part of the cost burden to customers.

"The decision has been necessitated primarily on account of the steep increase in input costs," the carmaker noted.

"While the company has consistently absorbed a substantial part of the rising costs through internal efficiencies and cost optimisation measures, it has become necessary to pass on a limited portion of the increased costs to customers," it added.

The revised prices will take effect from December 1, 2026. Hyundai joins a growing list of automobile manufacturers that have raised vehicle prices in response to higher commodity and input costs.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki India announced another price hike for select vehicle models, citing continued cost pressures in an inflationary environment.

The revised prices, effective from November 22, 2026, will result in a volume-weighted average increase of around 0.31 per cent.

"In view of the sustained cost pressures, the company has decided to increase prices of select models, effective 22nd November 2026. The estimated volume weighted average price increase is around 0.31 per cent," the carmaker said in its stock exchange filing.

--IANS

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