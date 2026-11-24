New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Bangladesh’s GDP growth has declined to 3.2 per cent, which is apparently the lowest in more than 25 years, amid rising inflation and a disruption in industrial production, according to an article in Dhaka-based The Daily Star.

It further states that remittances from non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) are unimpressive, exports are not growing as expected, the overpricing of mega projects remains a concern, and high non-performing loans (NPLs) in banking and a credit crunch in industrial finance are matters of great concern.

Because foreign direct investment (FDI) is insignificant, employment, industrial investment and exports have not grown in recent years, and the near-term prospects are not promising, the article observes.

Mass tax evasion is another impediment to economic growth. Revenue collection in the first quarter of the current fiscal year recorded a significant shortfall of Tk 42,000 crore. The national budget had already projected a huge deficit of Tk 200,000 crore for 2026-27.

With such a weak start, covering the deficit is unlikely given the strategic and capacity weaknesses of the National Board of Revenue (NBR). On the current trend, the deficit is likely to deteriorate further, and the outcome cannot realistically be predicted.

In a depressed business climate nationally, regionally and globally, it is challenging to boost economic activity with any shortcut formula. Our high fixed costs, ongoing mega projects and mandatory economic and social programmes are a great concern, and there appears to be a severe cash crunch.

Weak governance and a lack of transparency and accountability have fuelled corruption for many years, and it cannot be said with certainty that the country has come out of it. The prime minister has cut his personal costs, apparently demonstrating political will. However, until capital project costs are kept at a realistic level, unproductive and revenue expenditure is reduced, and governance is improved the economy cannot pull out of this crisis, the article added.

--IANS

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