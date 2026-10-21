From smart classrooms to robotics labs: Gujarat government schools emerge as a preferred choice

Ahmedabad, Oct 21 (IANS) Gujarat’s government schools are witnessing a significant shift in public perception. Modern educational facilities and improved infrastructure are encouraging parents to choose public education over private institutions.

During the 2025–26 academic year, 4,817 students in Ahmedabad district left private schools and enrolled in government schools. This development reflects growing confidence in the state’s evolving education system.

A prominent example of this transformation is Thaltej Primary School – 2 in Ahmedabad, which offers students a range of modern educational facilities, including smart classrooms, digital learning tools, science and mathematics laboratories, robotics facilities, a library and sports infrastructure. Students also receive nutritional support through milk, breakfast and meals.

Angel Dubey, a student at Thaltej Primary School – 2, said the school’s science laboratory has several models that help students understand concepts and learn new things. Another student, Vansh Chauhan, highlighted the quality of teaching and the facilities available at the school, including science, mathematics, future and robotics laboratories.

Parents, too, have expressed satisfaction with the facilities. Sundaraben, a parent, said the school has a large playground, sports equipment and musical instruments. She also appreciated the arrangements for providing milk in the morning, followed by breakfast and meals for students.

According to Chirag Joshi, Principal of Thaltej Primary School – 2, the institution is equipped with Google-featured classrooms, a smart library, mathematics and science laboratories, and a robotics laboratory. He added that smart boards are used for teaching in all classrooms, helping make lessons more interactive and engaging.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, initiatives such as the ‘Mission Schools of Excellence’ are prioritising quality education, modern infrastructure and technology-enabled learning in government schools. These efforts aim to support students’ academic, physical and mental development.

Dr L. D. Desai, Administrative Officer in the Education Department, Ahmedabad, said parents are obtaining leaving certificates from reputed private schools in Ahmedabad city and enrolling their children in municipal government schools. He stated that, over the past 11 years, more than 60,000 children have left prominent private schools to join Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s government schools.

The growing enrolment highlights the changing image of government education in Gujarat, say officials. With investments in infrastructure, digital learning, laboratories, sports and student nutrition, Ahmedabad’s government schools are strengthening parental trust and creating better opportunities for children.

According to officials, the transformation demonstrates how sustained policy initiatives and improved educational facilities can help government institutions compete with private schools while laying a strong foundation for students’ brighter futures.

--IANS

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