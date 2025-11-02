Smart anganwadi in Vadodara village outshines private play schools with modern facilities

Savli (Gujarat), Nov 2 (IANS) In the rural heart of Namisara village, Savli Taluka, Vadodara district, a transformed Anganwadi centre is redefining early childhood education and care, rivalling the amenities of urban private play schools.

Developed through the corporate social responsibility efforts of Mahindra Excello and United Way of Vadodara, this Smart Anganwadi Centre now equips young children with cutting-edge tools for learning and development, alongside essential day-care and nutrition.

Once a modest facility with sparse attendance, the centre has undergone a remarkable upgrade, boasting smart televisions, interactive audio-visual content, and wholesome meals.

Children from disadvantaged backgrounds are thriving in an environment that blends technology with traditional nurturing, ensuring holistic growth from the earliest years.

Savitri A. Nathji, Programme Officer for the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), highlights the digital leap forward.

"To facilitate digital learning for the children, we have installed a smart TV in the Anganwadi," she explains.

"It comes equipped with a pen drive loaded with audio-video stories, nursery rhymes, and poems, enabling the little ones to absorb knowledge both visually and aurally."

The impact on enrolment has been profound. Where once only a handful of children attended, the centre now enjoys near-perfect attendance, reaching 100 per cent. Ms Nathji attributes this surge to the allure of facilities akin to those in private institutions.

"Parents in Namisara 1 are delighted to enrol their children here, drawn by the high-quality provisions that mirror elite schools," she notes.

Local parents echo this sentiment, praising the comprehensive care that extends beyond the classroom.

Afrozbano Chauhan, a mother whose daughter attends the centre, shares her enthusiasm: "The children learn everything taught at the Bal Mandir. They receive excellent meals, including milk, fruits, and a variety of nutritious dishes. My daughter returns home eager to study; she is taught thoroughly and given individual attention. She grasps concepts quickly and confidently articulates what she learns in class."

This initiative not only imparts modern education but also lays a robust foundation for the children's future success.

Nutritious food, engaging digital resources, and a supportive atmosphere foster cognitive and emotional development, preparing them for formal schooling and beyond.

The Smart Anganwadi in Namisara has emerged as a beacon for the Vadodara district, inspiring replication across rural Gujarat.

By bridging the urban-rural divide in early education, it demonstrates how collaborative partnerships can empower communities, ensuring that even the youngest villagers access opportunities once reserved for the privileged.

--IANS

sktr/dan