SLC dedicates Major Club Women's 50-over Tournament to late Gwen Herat

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday announced that its top domestic women’s competition will be renamed to honour the late Gwen Herat. This change recognises her important role in the growth of women’s cricket in the country.

"Sri Lanka Cricket decided to dedicate the ‘Major Club Women’s 50-Over Tournament’ in memory of the late Gwen Herat, the founding president of the Sri Lanka Women’s Cricket Association," SLC said in a statement.

Starting in 2026, the 'Major Club Women’s 50-Over Tournament' will now be called the Gwen Herat Memorial Trophy. This decision aims to preserve the legacy of the founding president of the Sri Lanka Women’s Cricket Association.

According to SLC, this change acknowledges the “outstanding service rendered by Mrs. Herat towards the founding of the Women’s Cricket Association in the country.” She led the establishment of the Sri Lanka Women’s Cricket Association in 1997, marking a major milestone in the development of the women’s game.

In an official statement, SLC highlighted, “The significant role played by the late Mrs. Gwen Herat in laying the foundation for women’s cricket is well remembered by the cricketing community. By naming a tournament in her honour, Sri Lanka Cricket aims to preserve her legacy for future generations,” said Bandula Dissanayake.

To celebrate this initiative, the Herat family presented a trophy to be awarded to future tournament champions. The handover ceremony included her daughters, Shamarra Herat and Parveen Herat, and her son, Avancka Herat.

The Gwen Herat Memorial Trophy was officially presented to Dissanayake, secretary of SLC, in front of CEO Ashley de Silva and honoured guests Chandra Schaffter and Hemaka Amarasuriya.

Senior SLC officials, including Head of National Cricket Operations Chinthaka Edirimanne and Head of Marketing Upul Nawaratne Bandara, were also at the ceremony held at SLC headquarters last week.

--IANS

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