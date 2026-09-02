Rising GDP is slap in the face to those who are against India's interests, says Giriraj Singh

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday remarked that India's real GDP growth of 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter is a "slap in the face to those who don't like India's interests", while asserting that the growth indicates "holistic development" of the country.

Speaking to reporters during an event in the national capital, Giriraj Singh said: "Whether it is Congress or anyone else, those who talk about GDP have no knowledge of that, including their so-called great scholars."

He underlined that today the world is looking not just at 7.8 per cent of India's GDP growth, but also how, from 2014, through the time of Covid and the Gulf war, "the GDP was never allowed to fall".

"This is the result of the efficient governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And today, the country is moving towards holistic development...people are saying that the domestic market is also growing," he added.

He further said: "In big hotels, everywhere, people are experiencing it, and the entire world is accepting India's growing economy and is also accepting our leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose only resolve was to work towards India's welfare, in whatever we do."

"Some people do not like even India's interests; the rising GDP is a slap in their face," the Union Minister remarked.

Asserting that people from villages to cities are acknowledging PM Modi's development, Giriraj Singh said: "Earlier, people were rarely able to own a motorcycle in villages. Today people there are rapidly using motorcycles and other two-wheelers. Similarly, earlier only one or two houses owned four-wheelers among several villages; today many people, from cities to villages, own cars."

"The sale of cars has increased from 20,000 to almost 2.5 lakh to three lakh...this shows that with the increase in GDP, holistic development takes place in the country," he added.

A day earlier, PM Modi took a veiled swipe at the Opposition, saying India's latest gross domestic product (GDP) growth figures have exposed the 'Jhooth Ki Goonj' (echo of lies) being spread by those he described as people "immersed in the depth of despair".

PM Modi shared a reel on Instagram with the caption, "7.8 per cent growth. Strong numbers. Even stronger confidence."

In his message, the Prime Minister congratulated the people of the country, saying the growth rate reflected their determination and hard work

--IANS

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