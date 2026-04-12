Sinner topples Alcaraz to win Monte Carlo Masters crown

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Jannik Sinner delivered a composed performance to defeat Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 in the final of the Monte Carlo Masters to return to the World No. 1 ranking for the first time since November 2025.

Sinner joined Djokovic (2015) as the only men who have claimed the first three ATP Masters 1000 titles of the season.

In a high-quality match between the top two players, Sinner narrowly won the tense opening set. He then took control in the second set, securing his third Masters 1000 title of the season after previously winning at Indian Wells and Miami.

This victory also extended his impressive winning streak in Masters events to 22 matches.

The match took place under tricky, windy conditions in Monaco, which caused both players to struggle for rhythm at times. They combined for 83 unforced errors. Despite this, the match featured powerful shot-making and momentum changes, with neither player able to dominate early on.

After exchanging breaks in the first set, the match moved to a tie-break where Sinner raised his level at the key moment. His improved first-serve accuracy played a crucial role. After missing his first set point, he took advantage of a double fault from Alcaraz to gain an early lead.

Alcaraz quickly responded in the second set, breaking early to go up 3-1 and threatening to push the match to a deciding set. However, Sinner remained resilient under pressure, saving break points and steadily finding his way back into the match as Alcaraz struggled to hold his serve.

The turning point came when Sinner broke back to take a 4-3 lead, placing the pressure on Alcaraz. From there, the Italian kept his composure, breaking again before confidently serving out the match to claim his 27th ATP Tour title

Reflecting on his victory, Sinner said, “It has been an interesting week trying to learn how to play again on clay. I came here hoping to play as many matches as possible, and I’m happy to win one big tournament on this surface. Having this trophy and getting back to number one means a lot to me.”

He added, “Today was a very high level from both of us. It was a bit breezy and different from the conditions we had during the week.”

--IANS

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