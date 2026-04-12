Bengal polls: Rahul Gandhi to start campaigning from Malda district

Kolkata, April 12 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is all set to campaign for the party in West Bengal for the Assembly elections, said party leaders on Sunday.

He will start the campaigning from Malda district, which was once the unassailable base of the Congress.

With the changing political equation of the state, the Congress is desperate to regain that lost ground. With that aim, Rahul Gandhi is entering the field with a message of turning around.

He is going to set foot in Malda district after a long seven years. His election rally will be held at the Kalambagan ground in Chanchal on April 14.

On Sunday afternoon, top Congress leaders and police administration officials visited the Kalambagan ground in Chanchal for inspection. The security of the meeting venue, infrastructure and preparations for the public gathering were inspected.

Party leaders claimed that at least one lakh people may gather on that day.

Rahul Gandhi has a long-standing close relationship with the Gani Khan Choudhury family in Malda. He is giving special importance to these two constituencies, Chanchal and Sujapur.

It is learnt that just as he will hold a rally in support of Malatipur constituency candidate Mausam Noor, he is also scheduled to hold a public rally in Sujapur

Rahul will campaign in support of four Congress candidates at the meeting on April 14. They are - Mausam Noor of Malatipur, Asif Mehboob of Chanchal, Mostaq Alam of Harishchandrapur and Mottakin Alam of Ratua. As a result, this meeting has created an opportunity to show the strength of the Congress in four important centres of the district.

Preparations for the meeting are also in full swing, and the work of clearing the ground is almost complete. A temporary helipad is being built alongside, where Rahul Gandhi's chopper will land. From there, he is expected to reach the rally venue by car.

Malda District Congress General Secretary Indra Narayan Majumdar said, "Rahul Gandhi knows the land of Chanchal very well. That is why he has chosen this place again. We are expecting a gathering of more than one lakh people. There is a strong interest among common people to see him and hear his speech."

--IANS

sch/uk