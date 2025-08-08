August 08, 2025 7:57 PM हिंदी

Singer Aishwarya Majmudar gives the tradition a fun twist with the 'Nazaara – The Shaadi' track

Aishwarya Majmudar, Nazaara – The Shaadi

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Well-known singer Aishwarya Majmudar decided to have her own take on traditions through her latest track, "Nazaara – The Shaadi".

Crooned and penned by Aishwarya, the tunes for the song have been scored by Harpreet ‘Nikku’, along with Aishwarya.

In a complete reversal of the traditional narrative, "Nazaara – The Shaadi" shows Aishwarya arriving at the groom's place with a bang to surprise him a day before the big ceremony.

Talking about the track, Aishwarya shared: “Weddings are one of the most beautiful celebrations of life. With ‘Nazaara – The Shaadi’, I wanted to keep the fun and festivity alive, but also challenge the idea that brides have to wait in the background. This bride rides in, makes noise, and celebrates love on her terms — and I think that’s something a lot of women will relate to.”

“I guess brides today have really inspired me to flip the script. The way girls have taken over — not just in terms of being a super cool bride, but in general. Previously, girls used to be shy, quiet, and always the ones who were submissive to whatever was to happen. But things have changed pretty drastically over the past few years. They’ve really upped the quotient on how to be chill and cool — and how to redefine it for us. So I guess my real inspiration comes from women who have taken charge of their lives — and naturally, in turn, of everything that one's life can involve. So yes, brides have taken it up quite a big notch, and we are really happy to be inspired by them," the singer added.

Calling "Nazaara – The Shaadi" the new-age anthem to the Dulhan’s entry, Aishwarya believes that every Dulhan will be able to relate to this.

"These days, the Dulha is beautifully decked up, so handsome, wearing the sehra — and it’s also a tradition that the Dulha and Dulhan can’t see each other’s faces. So we’ve given that tradition a fun twist," she concluded.

--IANS

pm/

