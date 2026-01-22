January 22, 2026 9:06 PM हिंदी

Simbu to work with A R Murugadoss after Ashwath Marimuthu's film?

Simbu to work with A R Murugadoss after Ashwath Marimuthu's film? (Photo Credit: Silambarasan/Instagram)

Chennai, Jan 22 (IANS) If rumours doing the rounds in the industry are to be believed, actor Silamabarasan, who is fondly referred to as Simbu by his fans, is now in talks with ace director A R Murugadoss for a film that is likely to start after the actor's film with 'Dragon' director Ashwath Marimuthu.

Although credible rumours seem to suggest that Simbu will work with Murugadoss on a film that is to be produced by well known producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, there has been no official announcement in this regard.

The rumours also give the impression that the film that the duo will make will be a proper commercial entertainer.

At the moment, Simbu is currently working on director Vetrimaaran's 'Arasan'. In fact, it was only recently that the second schedule of the eagerly awaited action entertainer began.Interestingly, Thanu's V Creations is producing 'Arasan; as well.

Sources close to the unit confirmed the development. The second schedule is happening in Chennai. Sources say the unit plans to shoot at various places in the city and that the pace has increased from January 20 this year.

It may be recalled that the unit of the film wrapped up its first schedule, which was going on at Kovilpatti, on December 21 last year.

A source had then told IANS, "The first schedule came to an end on December 21. The next schedule is likely to begin in the first week of January in the new year."

The film has triggered huge expectations for a number of reasons. Firstly, it is the first time that Simbu and ace director Vetri Maran are working together. Next, the film is being produced by one of Tamil cinema's top producers Kalaipuli S Thanu. What has added to the excitement is that the makers recently announced that actor Vijay Sethupathi had been roped in for the project.

Vetrimaran's film with Simbu will also feature Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani, and Kishore in key roles. Music for the film is being scored by Anirudh.

It may be recalled that director Vetrimaran had recently put an end to all the speculation surrounding the second part of his eagerly-awaited film 'Vada Chennai'. Vetri Maran had said that his next film ('Arasan') would feature Simbu in the lead but that this would not be 'Vada Chennai 2' as was being speculated in some sections of the media. He made it clear that however, the story of 'Arasan' would be set in the world of 'Vada Chennai'.

After completing 'Arasan', Simbu is expected to shoot for director Ashwath Marimuthu's film. Post this project, Simbu is likely to team up with A R Murugadoss.

-IANS

mkr/

