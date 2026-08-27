Simbu: Heartbreaking to see devastation caused by floods in Nepal!

Chennai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actor Silambarasan, who is also known as Simbu to his fans, has expressed grief and concern over the devastation caused by the floods in Nepal that has left 157 people killed and several hundreds missing.

Taking to his X timeline to share his grief, Simbu wrote, "Heartbreaking to see the devastation caused by the floods in Nepal. My prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, everyone affected, and all those still waiting to be rescued. Praying for their safety and strength."

For the unaware, at least 157 people died and several hundreds, including security personnel and tourists, went missing after a flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River hit the region.

The flood was caused after an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi and first hit Timure, near the Nepal-China border at Rasuwagadhi, according to The Kathmandu Post.

As no rainfall was reported in the area, residents had no warning of the disaster and were going about their daily routines when the flood struck, the report said.

Meanwhile, 391 tourists and 44 security personnel have gone missing due to the disaster.

The Nepali government said 44 Nepal Army personnel, 28 police personnel deployed at various police posts, and 13 Armed Police Force (APF) personnel working in the affected areas remained out of contact.

Additionally, nine hydropower projects and several commercial banks, at least 19 motorable bridges and dozens of public and private properties have been swept away.

Authorities are continuing to collect details of the human and physical losses caused by the disaster.

Meanwhile, actor Simbu is currently shooting for 'Arasan', his upcomign film with director Vetrimaran. One of India's top music directors Anirudh is scoring the music for this film. On Wednesday, Anirudh had paid a surprise visit to the sets of the eagerly awaited action entertainer, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

--IANS

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