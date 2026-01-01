Simar Bhatia reveals she has grown extremely fond of her 'Ikkis' co-star Agastya Nanda

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia stepped into the entertainment industry on Thursday with the release of her debut film "Ikkis".

She decided to start the year 2026 on a gratitude note, giving thanks to her mother, her family, and also her teachers for shaping the person she is today.

Talking about "Ikkis", Simar was all praises for her director, Sriram Raghavan, for being patient with her during her introduction to the world of cinema.

Her elongated note on Insta went like this, "An incredibly special blessing. A beginning I would not have even known how to pray for. To my director, @sriram.raghavanofficial, it is an honour to be introduced into the world of cinema by you. Thank you for your gentleness, patience, and love for storytelling. That passion is something I carry forward. (sic)".

Simar thanked her co-star Agastya Nanda, who is also making his debut with the movie, for sharing this journey with her.

She wrote, "Aggy, I have grown so fond of you. You are truly incredible in this film. I can’t wait for the world to witness the greatness of 2/Lt Arun Khetrapal through you. Thank you for making this journey feel shared, never lonely."

Simar further thanked the entire team of "Ikkis" who played a crucial role in turning the project into a reality.

Sharing what the movie means to her, Simar penned, "IKKIS is not just a film to me. It means I am finally getting the chance to do the one thing I dared to dream of doing. Your reassurance and courage in giving me a beginning is something I will always honour."

She hopes that 2026 will be the year of expression, where we do not forget to tell people in our lives that we love them and care for them.

Simar concluded the note saying, "Mann Neevan. Matt Ucchi (Simple living high thinking)".

