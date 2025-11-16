Silambarasan TR adorably greets children on their way to school

Chennai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actor Silambarasan TR was seen adorably greeting children on their way to school.

The clip posted by the 'Maanaadu' actor on his official Instagram handle showed him sitting in his car and enthusiastically waving to a school bus filled with children, who were also thrilled to meet the actor.

We could hear Silambarasan saying "Ok Ok Ok, bye bye bye", while the kids screamed with delight and waved. The 'Pathu Thala' actor added two red hearts as the caption.

Talking about his professional commitments, Silambarasan will lead director Vetrimaaran's much-awaited Tamil entertainer "Arasan".

In October, the makers added to the excitement for the forthcoming drama by dropping a power-packed promo of "Arasan".

Sharing the preview, Silambarasan took to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) and wrote, "Presenting the promo of #Arasan to you all :) #ARASANPromo #VetriMaaran @anirudhofficial @theVcreations #VCreations47 (sic)."

The clip opens with director Nelson making an appearance, after which Silambarasan tells the filmmaker that what he is about to tell him is the truth. He added that the killers, the victims, the names, and the places are all real.

However, he later urges Nelson not to show the content as it is and to put a disclaimer in his film. "I'm saying this only because most of the cases about which I am going to tell you are still under trial," he was heard saying.

Silambarasan added that if what he says is revealed, not only "innocents" like him but several lawyers, politicians, police officers, and even judges will end up in trouble.

"If you put out a disclaimer, even if the incidents shown in the film are true, no one can question you," he told Nelson.

Along with Silambarasan, "Arasan" will also star Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani, and Kishore in key roles, along with others.

