Silambarasan loses nearly 10 kgs in ten days for Vetrimaaran’s upcoming movie

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actor Silambarasan TR, who predominantly works in Tamil cinema, has undergone physical transformation for his upcoming film helmed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran.

The actor is said to have lost nearly 10 kgs in a span of ten days for the yet-to-be-titled film. The film shares its universe with the fan-favourite ‘Vada Chennai’ which starred Dhanush in the lead.

Silambarasan TR, who is known as STR, is believed to be sporting two looks in the film. While he will look his age in the first look, the second look will have Simbu sporting a youthful appearance.

Sources close to the film's unit have confirmed that the teaser announcement video has already been shot. While the producers remain silent on the details of the film's synopsis, cast, and even its name, it is widely believed that this film will take place in the raw and gritty world of Vada Chennai which is Vetrimaaran's award winning gangster universe.

It may be recalled that director Vetrimaran, a couple of days ago, had put an end to all the speculation surrounding the second part of his eagerly-awaited film 'Vada Chennai'. The director had said that his next film would feature STR in the lead but that this would not be ‘Vada Chennai 2’ as was being speculated in some sections of the media. He made it clear that however, the story of this film would be set in the world of ‘Vada Chennai’.

STR's renewed dedication to his work has certainly been noticed. Fans eagerly anticipate updates from the team, while buzz surrounding the reportedly looming STR- Vetrimaaran collaboration grows stronger. What remains is speculation on the sheer scope of the role he is set to perform, which, judging by his transformation, is likely to be powerful and intense.

The actor was recently seen in 'Thug Life' directed by the legendary Mani Ratnam.

--IANS

aa/