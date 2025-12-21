December 22, 2025 1:49 AM हिंदी

New Zealand's Suzie Bates ruled out for three months

New Zealand's Suzie Bates ruled out for three months. Photo credit: NZC

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) New Zealand women's team batter Suzie Bates has sustained a quadricep tear, which has ruled her out of the home summer until March. Bates suffered the injury last month while fielding during a Hallyburton Johnstone Shield match.

Subsequent scans revealed that due to the severity of the tear, she will require three months of rehabilitation, the New Zealand Cricket informed in a release on Sunday night.

The recovery timeline means Bates will be unavailable for Otago for the remainder of the domestic home summer and for the White Ferns' home series against Zimbabwe in February.

Bates said she was committed to being available for the New Zealand T20I and ODI series against South Africa in March.

“I’m gutted to be missing out this summer, I was really looking forward to another season with the Sparks, especially the Super Smash,” said Bates. “I’m determined to get back on the field with the White Ferns in March, so that’ll be my focus for now."

The Super Smash presented by KFC starts on December 26 at Seddon Park between hosts Northern Brave and Auckland Aces and Hearts.

The 38-year-old Bates is a former captain of the national women's cricket team. She currently holds the highest score and highest batting average in the New Zealand Women's Twenty20 cricket team. She won the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year in 2013.

Bates represented New Zealand in Women's basketball during the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. Suzie played professional basketball for teams in the National Basketball League (NBL) in her home country and the Australian Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) before switching to cricket full-time after the 2008 Olympics.

In August 2018, she was awarded a central contract by New Zealand Cricket, following the tours of Ireland and England in the previous months. In September 2018, she stepped down as captain of New Zealand and was replaced by Amy Satterthwaite.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Elton John celebrates 20th Wedding Anniversary with 'incredible husband' David Furnish

Elton John celebrates 20th Wedding Anniversary with 'incredible husband' David Furnish

New Zealand's Suzie Bates ruled out for three months. Photo credit: NZC

New Zealand's Suzie Bates ruled out for three months

Meditation key to tackling global mental health crisis: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Meditation key to tackling global mental health crisis: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to introduce new league for national teams

Football: AFC to introduce new league for national teams

Bihar: Bagaha's Suman Devi scripts success story of self-reliance, earns lakhs through beekeeping

Bihar: Bagaha's Suman Devi scripts success story of self-reliance, earns lakhs through beekeeping

Scoring big against India will remain the most memorable achievement, says Sameer after helping Pak U19 win Asian title in Dubai on Sunday. Photo credit: Telecom Asia Sport

Scoring big against India will remain the most memorable achievement, says Sameer after helping Pak U19 win Asian title

Turn Yoga and meditation into a mass movement for a healthy, balanced society: Gujarat CM

Turn Yoga and meditation into a mass movement for a healthy, balanced society: Gujarat CM

South Korea's An Se-young claims record-tying 11th title, Popov upsets Shi in men's final in the BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou on Sunday. Photo credit: Xinhua

BWF World Tour Finals: An claims record-tying 11th title, Popov upsets Shi in men's final

Chains of Commerce: How Britain’s need for gold forced ‘circuitous route’ that crushed India’s trade (From the Archives)

Chains of Commerce: How Britain’s need for gold forced ‘circuitous route’ that crushed India’s trade (From the Archives)

Hou Yifan wins two games as Alpine SG Pipers move to second spot; Triveni Continental Kings reach final in the Global Chess League (GCL) at the Royal Opera House here on Sunday. Photo credit: GCL

GCL Season 3: Hou Yifan wins two games as Alpine SG Pipers move to second spot; Triveni Continental Kings reach final