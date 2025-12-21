December 22, 2025 12:05 AM हिंदी

Turn Yoga and meditation into a mass movement for a healthy, balanced society: Gujarat CM

Turn Yoga and meditation into a mass movement for a healthy, balanced society: Gujarat CM

Gandhinagar, Dec 21 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday urged people to transform the ancient practice of Yoga and meditation into a mass movement for a healthy and balanced society.

The CM said that the goal of Viksit Bharat@2047, given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, can be realised only through meditation and Yoga, by building society and the nation with peace of mind and a healthy, disease-free lifestyle.

The Chief Minister was addressing the gathering at the first convocation ceremony of coaches and trainers of the Gujarat State Yog Board, organised on World Meditation Day.

Congratulating the Yoga trainers, he said Yoga builds physical strength while meditation enhances mental focus, with the discipline needed for Yoga arising from the strong decision-making power gained through meditation.

Describing meditation as a blessing rooted in India’s ancient tradition, CM Patel said that it is especially relevant for mental peace in today’s fast-paced and stressful times.

India is a nation that offers spiritual guidance to the world, and the Chief Minister expressed pride that, due to the global recognition given to Yoga by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, June 21 is celebrated as International Day of Yoga.

He further added that the Prime Minister has described Yoga as a simple and traditional means of health protection, promoting regular Yoga, pranayama, and meditation to stay free from diseases and ailments.

He emphasised that Ayushman Bharat is a vital healthcare initiative for building a long and healthy India, offering treatment even when serious illnesses occur despite Yoga-based health protection.

Chief Minister Patel emphasised that in today’s competitive era, Yoga and meditation enhance concentration, decision-making, and inner peace without any cost or side effects.

During the event, the Chief Minister presented certificates to the Yoga trainers.

Shishpal Rajput, Chairman of the Gujarat State Yog Board, welcomed the gathering and shared insights about the Board’s activities, their relevance, and the role of Yoga trainers in building a healthy nation through a healthy state.

The event was attended by Gandhinagar Mayor Mira Patel, MLA Rita Patel, office-bearers of the Gujarat province of Himalayan Samarpan Meditation, Yoga trainers, and a large number of citizens.

--IANS

uk

LATEST NEWS

New Zealand's Suzie Bates ruled out for three months. Photo credit: NZC

New Zealand's Suzie Bates ruled out for three months

Meditation key to tackling global mental health crisis: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Meditation key to tackling global mental health crisis: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to introduce new league for national teams

Football: AFC to introduce new league for national teams

Bihar: Bagaha's Suman Devi scripts success story of self-reliance, earns lakhs through beekeeping

Bihar: Bagaha's Suman Devi scripts success story of self-reliance, earns lakhs through beekeeping

Scoring big against India will remain the most memorable achievement, says Sameer after helping Pak U19 win Asian title in Dubai on Sunday. Photo credit: Telecom Asia Sport

Scoring big against India will remain the most memorable achievement, says Sameer after helping Pak U19 win Asian title

Turn Yoga and meditation into a mass movement for a healthy, balanced society: Gujarat CM

Turn Yoga and meditation into a mass movement for a healthy, balanced society: Gujarat CM

South Korea's An Se-young claims record-tying 11th title, Popov upsets Shi in men's final in the BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou on Sunday. Photo credit: Xinhua

BWF World Tour Finals: An claims record-tying 11th title, Popov upsets Shi in men's final

Chains of Commerce: How Britain’s need for gold forced ‘circuitous route’ that crushed India’s trade (From the Archives)

Chains of Commerce: How Britain’s need for gold forced ‘circuitous route’ that crushed India’s trade (From the Archives)

Hou Yifan wins two games as Alpine SG Pipers move to second spot; Triveni Continental Kings reach final in the Global Chess League (GCL) at the Royal Opera House here on Sunday. Photo credit: GCL

GCL Season 3: Hou Yifan wins two games as Alpine SG Pipers move to second spot; Triveni Continental Kings reach final

BJP sweeps local body polls in Arunachal; PM Modi, CM Khandu hail victory

BJP sweeps local body polls in Arunachal; PM Modi, CM Khandu hail victory