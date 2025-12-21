BWF World Tour Finals: An claims record-tying 11th title, Popov upsets Shi in men's final

Hangzhou, Dec 21 (IANS) South Korea's An Se-young beat defending champion Wang Zhiyi of China to capture her 11th title of the season at the BWF World Tour Finals. The 21-13, 18-21, 21-10 victory draws her level with Japanese men's singles legend Kento Momota for the most titles in a season.

"I'm truly happy and proud of myself to have won these titles," said An, who suffered a leg injury near the match's conclusion to seal the 96-minute thriller.

Wang also acknowledged her energy faded in the decider, leading to errors. "But there are many positives to take from pushing An this hard," she said.

The men's singles final delivered a stunning upset, as France's Christo Popov, the tournament's surprise package, defeated newly crowned world champion Shi Yuqi of China 21-19, 21-9, reports Xinhua.

The 23-year-old capped a flawless run at the season-ending tournament, having topped his group before defeating Japan's Kodai Naraoka in the semifinals. His victory against Shi marks the first time a French player has won the title since the tournament's inception in 2018.

Also on Sunday, Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping won an all-Chinese final against Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin to secure the mixed doubles title.

A more experienced duo, Feng and Huang, dominated the final, taking the first game 21-12 and closing out the match 21-17 in the second.

"During the match, we kept communicating. And once we had an idea, we were both fully committed to making it work," said Feng.

It marks the fourth consecutive year that China has won the mixed doubles event at the season-ending tournament, following the three-peat achieved by Olympic champions Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong.

In the women's doubles final, South Korea's Baek Ha-na and Lee So-hee defeated Japan's Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto 21-17, 21-11 to win the title two times in a row.

The men's doubles saw South Korea's defending champions Kim Won-ho and Seo Seung-jae beat home favourites Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang 21-18, 21-14.

The season-ending tournament, held in Hangzhou since 2023, features the top eight players in the year's World Tour standings, with a maximum of two entries per member association. The reigning Olympic and world champions also earn automatic qualification.

