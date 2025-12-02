Sikhs in Pakistan face systematic abuse amid rising bigotry and targetted violence: Report

London, Dec 1 (IANS) The deteriorating condition of Sikhs in Pakistan reflects the steady erosion of religious freedom, with incidents of disappearance, forced conversion, or targetted killings eroding the fragile promise of equality enshrined in the country’s Constitution, a report cited on Monday.

It added that the shrinking Sikh population in the country also endangers the survival of historic gurdwaras, as dwindling numbers hinder their maintenance.

According to the report in the UK-based newspaper Asian Lite, the Sikhs in Pakistan remain subjected to deep-rooted institutional discrimination that undermines their right to live with dignity and security.

“The recent case of Sarabjit Kaur, a 52‑year‑old woman from Kapurthala, Punjab, has once again drawn attention to the precarious position of Sikhs in Pakistan. Kaur, who travelled with a Sikh pilgrims’ group to mark the 555th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, went missing during the pilgrimage. Soon after, a marriage certificate surfaced claiming she had converted to Islam, adopted the name Noor, and married a local resident, Nasir Hussain. A video of her alleged Nikah circulated widely on social media, though its authenticity remains in question," the report detailed.

“Sikh organisations have demanded a transparent investigation, raising concerns about whether her conversion and marriage were voluntary or coerced. This incident is not isolated. It reflects a larger malaise of forced conversions and systemic discrimination against religious minorities in Pakistan. The Sikh community, numbering barely 20,000 in the country, has long been subjected to marginalisation, violence, and exclusion. Their everyday experiences are marked by insecurity, social stigma, and institutional neglect," it added.

The report stated that apart from targetted killings, forced conversions and marriages remain a serious concern as Sikh and Hindu girls, particularly in Pakistan's Sindh province, are frequently abducted and forced to convert to Islam.

“Organised gangs, often with clerical backing, manipulate age certificates to legitimise these conversions. In 2017, Sikhs in Hangu district alleged that a government official was pressuring them to embrace Islam. Despite repeated complaints, legislation to protect minorities remains stalled, leaving communities exposed to exploitation,” it mentioned.

Social prejudice, the report said, fuelled by religious bigotry and vigilante violence, is reinforced through mosques and public discourse, where stereotypes of non‑Muslim traditions are routinely spread.

It stated that these conditions have created such a hostile environment in Pakistan that thousands of Sikhs have been driven to seek safety abroad, particularly in India.

For those who stayed behind, life is defined by constant insecurity, struggling to preserve their identity and faith amid systemic exclusion and everyday threats.

“From missing persons to coerced conversions, from targetted killings to systemic discrimination, Sikhs in Pakistan endure a reality where justice is elusive and prejudice unchecked. Unless urgent steps are taken to safeguard minority rights, the community’s survival in Pakistan will remain under grave threat, and the country’s commitment to pluralism will continue to erode,” the report noted.

