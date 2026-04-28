Sikh women vulnerable to hate-fuelled violence overseas: Report

London, April 28 (IANS) A recent court ruling in the United Kingdom’s West Midlands sentencing the accused to life imprisonment for "religiously aggravated assault" on a young Sikh woman has sent shockwaves through Sikh communities both in the UK and overseas, a report said on Tuesday.

According to a report in Khalsa Vox, the Birmingham Crown Court handed John Ashby life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years for attacking the woman in her 20s at her residence in Walsall, West Midlands, in October 2025.

During the hearing, the court was told that the victim had been followed from public transport to her residence before the assault took place.

“What has particularly disturbed the Sikh community is the nature of the crime. Prosecutors stated that Ashby wrongly assumed the victim was Muslim based on her appearance and subjected her to Islamophobic abuse during the attack. In distressing testimony, the victim told police she tried to correct him, saying she was Sikh. The incident has drawn attention to how visible markers of identity — such as attire or skin colour — can make Sikh women vulnerable to hate-fuelled violence,” the report detailed.

The report noted that community organisations, including Sikh Women’s Aid, have described the emotional impact as widespread.

Leaders said the case has shaken the Sikh women’s sense of safety, many of whom relate to the victim’s experience — “travelling alone, returning home after work, and navigating public spaces.”

Sukhvinder Kaur, chair of trustees at the organisation, said that the conversations with local residents reflected a strong sense of anxiety and fear. “This is not just one incident — it resonates with countless women who now question whether they are safe, even in their own homes,” the report quoted her as saying, citing the BBC.

The report further said, “The incident has also highlighted a broader concern within the Sikh diaspora: misidentification and the targeting of individuals due to perceived religious identity. Community leaders have long warned that Sikhs, particularly those who visibly express their faith, can be subjected to prejudice or attacks rooted in ignorance."

It cited community advocates stressing that beyond policing, education and awareness are essential to counter stereotypes and prevent hate-driven violence, while calling for "stronger community engagement and a unified stand against prejudice."

Underlining the wider implications, the report said, “The case has become a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by minority women and the urgent need to ensure that identity — religious or otherwise — does not become a reason for fear.”

--IANS

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