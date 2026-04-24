April 24, 2026 3:30 PM हिंदी

Siju Wilson's medical crime thriller 'Dose' release postponed

Siju Wilson's medical crime thriller 'Dose' release postponed (Photo Credit: Siju Wilson/Instagram)

Chennai, April 24 (IANS) The makers of director Abhilash R Nair's eagerly awaited Malayalam medical crime thriller 'Dose', featuring actor Siju Wilson in the lead, have now announced that they were " rescheduling the release of DOSE to ensure the most intense experience possible."

Taking to his Instagram page to share the release date postponement poster put out by the makers, actor Siju Wilson wrote, "The final diagnosis is almost ready. We are rescheduling the release of DOSE to ensure the most intense experience possible. NEW ADMISSION DATE ANNOUNCING SOON."

The poster put out by the makers read, "The wait just got a little more intense. Our arrival in cinemas is being rescheduled. New date coming soon..."

For the unaware, the film was originally scheduled to hit screens on April 24.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film, on April 1, had confirmed the release date as April 24 while releasing the second look of the film. They had then said, "The truth doesn't just surface; it demands a second opinion. ​The wait is nearly over. We are thrilled to share the second look poster of DOSE! Get ready for a cinematic experience inspired by shocking true events that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Vaccination Date Confirmed: APRIL 24, 2026 ​#DoseMovie #SijuWilson #AbhilashRNair #MalayalamCinema."

The film has triggered immense interest in fans and film buffs as the makers have claimed that the film's story is "inspired by shocking true events".

Sources close to the unit of the film have disclosed that the story of the film will revolve around a crime that happens in a hospital and the investigations that follow.

Apart from Siju Wilson, the film will feature a host of actors including Drishya Raghunath, Krisha Kurup, Jagadish, Ashwin Kumar and Rony David.

The film boasts of an equally fine technical team. Its visuals have been shot by cinematographer Vishnu Prasad while its music has been scored by Gopi Sundar. It has editing by Shyam Sasidharan.

Produced by Shanto Thomas, the film has been co-produced by Ankit Trivedi and has as its executive producers Muscat Movie Makers, Wilson Pictures, Cinema Network and Kurian C Mathew.

--IANS

mkr/

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