March 21, 2026 4:56 PM हिंदी

Sidharth Malhotra, Madhuri Dixit, Akshay Kumar & others wish on Eid & Navroze

Sidharth Malhotra, Madhuri Dixit, Akshay Kumar & others wish on Eid & Navroze

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Celebrities across the entertainment and sports industry extended warm wishes on the occasion of Eid, sharing glimpses of celebrations, family moments, and festive greetings on social media.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra shared a minimalistic Eid greeting featuring a crescent moon and lanterns.

Akshay Kumar shared a greeting that read, “Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones,”

Imtiaz Ali and Madhuri Dixit shared visually rich festive cards, while Sonam Kapoor kept it simple with a minimal “Eid Mubarak” post.

Actor Saqib Saleem shared a heartfelt family photograph featuring his parents and sister Huma Qureshi, captioning it, “Mr and Mrs Mohammed Saleem Qureshi with family Eid Mubarak.”

Meanwhile, former cricketer Zaheer Khan and actor Sagarika Ghatge shared a series of pictures from their home.

In one picture, the couple poses together in ethnic attire, Zaheer in a cream kurta and Sagarika in a red saree. Another picture shows Zaheer holding his son Fateh in his arms.

He wrote, “Eid Mubarak to all! Wishing you all peace, good health, and moments of joy with your loved ones.”

Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee also marked the occasion by sharing a family portrait with her husband and child, captioning it, “Eid Mubarak #devoleena #devoshaan #eidmubarak.”

Several other celebrities also joined in to extend festive greetings. Hina Khan posted a beautiful portrait of herself in a green traditional outfit with mehendi-adorned hands, wishing her fans Eid Mubarak.

Suniel Shetty posted, “May our homes be full of love, hearts even fuller and may we always find reasons to sit together, share a meal, and just be grateful for everything we have. Praying for love & peace. Eid Mubarak.”

Apart from Eid, Anil Kapoor also marked Navroz, sharing a festive spread and writing, “Nowruz Mubarak! Wishing you and your loved ones a year filled with love, compassion, and togetherness. May it be filled with positivity, prosperity, and moments that make you smile.”

–IANS

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