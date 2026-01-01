Sidharth Malhotra admits his life changed for the better in 2025

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Actor Sidharth Malhotra reflected on the year 2025 as a year full of growth. He admitted that his life changed for the better in 2025, bringing a major shift that added depth and a softer strength to his personality.

Adding Harry Styles' "As It Was" as the background score, Sidharth dropped a video compilation of some of the major highlights of 2025 for him.

From accompanying his better half, Kiara Advani, to her Met Gala debut to welcoming his daughter Saraayah Malhotra, to shooting his projects "Param Sundari" and "Vvan", 2025 has truly been a wholesome year for Sidharth.

Putting 2025 in perspective, Sidharth shared a lovely note on social media that read, "Somewhere between sets and home, life shifted forever and for the better, adding a new depth, a softer strength and a reason to see the world a little differently Grateful for the growth, the grace, the cinema. Cheers 2025 (sic)."

The 'Shershaah' actor steps into 2026 with a lot of gratitude and a clear purpose.

"Walking into 2026 with a full heart, a clearer purpose and endless gratitude. Happy New Year, everyone. Big love!," he added.

On Wednesday, Sidharth's better half and Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani revealed that 2025 made her heart expand in ways she could not have ever imagined.

Treating her InstaFam with a string of unseen photos of some precious moments from the year gone by, Kiara penned on her IG, "2025 - The year my heart expanded in ways I couldn’t imagine , a year of firsts, of learning , of becoming, of evolution and sweetest blessings."

Kiara welcomed 2026 with some immense gratitude and excitement.

"Hello 2026, my heart is ready for you...Stepping into this new year with gratitude , excitement and the cutest tiny hands that hold my whole world," she added.

On July 16, 2025, Sidharth and Kiara announced the arrival of their baby girl on social media, claiming that the little one has changed their world forever.

