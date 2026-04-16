Sidhant Gupta on his Jammu roots: Visiting my homeland, folks is fuel for me as hustle is lonely

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actor Sidhant Gupta has talked about his hometown stating that visiting Jammu and his folks is fuel for him as hustle is lonely.

Sidhant, who gained instant fame with his work in Jubilee, goes back twice a year, he says, especially for Diwali, and what draws him is not spectacle but the small, unremarkable things that have somehow stayed the same.

"I have my own understanding of the world now. And the point of view shifts with each character that I take up and eventually broadens as I find my way back to myself. I try to visit my folks back in Jammu twice a year, especially during Diwali,” said the actor, who represented J&K in national level under-14 cricket, under-17 swimming and under-19 basketball.

"The big laughs, the catching up on lost time, differences in opinions, views, little madness, even the irrelevant conversations and when there's nothing left to say. There's a sense of belonging here and even the silence is comforting," he shared.

He is also candid about what the distance costs him.

"You realise how years fly by just because you live the hell out of that day! And so, visiting my homeland, my folks is fuel for me as the hustle is lonely. We're all emotional beings at the very core and that longing must be fed.”

“And that is a universal language. Rest assured, cinema is forever."

Sidhant made his film debut in 2012 with Tutiya Dil and starred in the show Tashan-e-Ishq as well as in the films Bhoomi and Operation Romeo. He has since had leading roles in the streaming series Jubilee and Freedom at Midnight.

The actor was last seen in Black Warrant as Charles Sobhraj. The crime drama thriller television series is based on the 2019 non-fiction book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury.

--IANS

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