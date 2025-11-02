November 02, 2025 4:44 PM हिंदी

Siddharth Anand wishes India's 'KING' Shah Rukh Khan as he turns 60

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Filmmaker Siddharth Anand, who has collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan for his much-awaited next "King" penned a lovely birthday wish for the star as he turned 60.

Taking to his official X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, Siddharth Anand, uploaded a cool photo of the actor and director duo flaunting their glasses in front of the camera.

"When stars go beyond being “just a superstar” they are called (King crown emoji) Happy Birthday INDIA’s KING (sic)," he wrote.

Commemorating SRK's 60th birthday, the makers of "King" unveiled the captivating title video from the forthcoming drama.

The clip opens with a bird's-eye view of an island facility. We could hear SRK’s voice-over perfectly synced with the high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh's look from "King" is also revealed through the video.

Going by the voice-over, SRK will be seen as a ruthless mercenary who has even lost count of how many people he has killed, and doesn’t even know if they were good or bad.

He is seen as a man whose name invokes not just fear, but terror across continents.

"100 desho’n mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam”, ‘KING’, Shah Rukh is heard saying.

Sharing the initial glimpse of the drama on social media, makers, Red Chillies Entertainment, penned, "Sau deshon mein badnaam, Duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam-#KING #KingTitleReveal It’s Showtime! In cinemas 2026. (sic)."

SRK is seen with a unique silver-haired look, paired with his signature ear accessories, adding to the anticipation for "King," expected to reach the cinema halls by 2026.

The project marks SRK’s second professional association with director-producer Siddharth Anand. The duo is credited with delivering a massive hit in the form of "Pathaan" in 2023.

In the meantime, King Khan hosted a star-studded bash with some big names from the industry at his Alibaug residence to kick off his 60th birthday.

--IANS

pm/

