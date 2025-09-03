Siddhanth Kapoor on dark roles: They challenge me to think differently, adapt a new mindset

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Actor Siddhanth Kapoor, who was seen in shades of grey in the series Mandala Murders, shared that playing a negative character excites him as it challenges him to think differently and adapt a new mindset.

“Negative characters excite me because they allow me to explore different shades of human emotion. They challenge me to think differently, adapt a new mindset, and bring out nuances that are not easy to portray,” Siddhanth, who played the dreaded Ajay Yadav in the series, said.

He added: “For me, such roles are not just about being dark on screen, but about showing the layers of vulnerability, strength, and unpredictability that make them human.”

Mandala Murders is a crime thriller series that premiered on Netflix. It is based on the novel The Butcher of Benares. Set in the fictional town of Charandaspur, Uttar Pradesh, it blends mystery, supernatural horror, and psychological thriller elements.

The series follows detectives Rea Thomas and Vikram Singh as they investigate ritualistic murders linked to a secret cult, the Aayastis, and a mythical entity called Yast.

The series stars Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, Raghubir Yadav, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in key roles. Spanning eight episodes, it explores themes of faith vs science and love vs sacrifice, combining modern police procedural with occult practices.

Siddhanth, who is the brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor, studied film making and acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. He worked as an assistant director for almost two years with director Priyadarshan in several films including Bhool Bhulaiya, Bhagam Bhag, Chup Chup Ke and Dhol.

He was initially supposed to make his debut in Soham Shah's 2012 film Satte Pe Satta, which is a remake of the original Raj Sippy's action comedy ‘Satte Pe Satta’, but the film was shelved.

He then made his acting debut in 2013 with the film Shootout at Wadala alongside Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, and Kangana Ranaut.

