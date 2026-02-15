Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals if he has ever entered Batman mode

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Do Deewane Sehar Mein’, has shared if he ever stepped into the batsuit.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and opened up on the subject of love and loss. When he was asked if he has ever entered batman mode, in order to turn pain into something beautiful, he said that he channelizes his pain into artistic expression.

He told IANS, “That's the way to do it. I think the suppression of pain is expressed in art. I try to channelize into my craft. I try to write it down, make a song, dance, just put music on and just feel whatever I'm feeling. This is the way I know how to express myself. Sometimes, I also speak to my parents about it or my friends about it and that's it. But I always do, I don't keep it within myself. I think pain is one of the most underrated raw materials for the manufacturing of one of the greatest art pieces in the world”.

He further mentioned, “So, I try to, you know, channelize that chaos, that mayhem, that pain, whatever is circulating. And it's energy, right? It's like when you turn it into something which can move people in a lot of ways”.

Currently, the actor said that he is enjoying his life, playing PS, and working his way up.

‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ also stars Sandeepa Dhar, Mrunal Thakur and Ayesha Raza. The film, produced by Zee Studios, Bhansali Productions, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga in association with Ravi Udyawar Films. The film is set to release on February 20, 2026.

