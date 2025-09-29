Siddhant Chaturvedi enjoys a meet cute with an admirer during his Varanasi visit

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Dealing with overenthusiastic admirers is a common part of any actor's daily life, and Siddhant Chaturvedi also enjoyed a meet-cute with one of his fans during his visit to Varanasi.

The 'Gehraiyaan' actor used social media to share the experience with his InstaFam.

The video opened with a group of admirers gathered around Siddhant's car, trying to shake hands and click selfies with the 'Gully Boy' actor.

One of the fans gets in the car with him, introducing himself as a NEET aspirant. The actor lovingly gave him an autograph and even took a picture with Siddhant.

When the actor asked him where he should drop him, the admirer said, wherever Siddhant is going, he wishes to accompany him.

For the caption, Siddhant chose the famous lines of a song from Shah Rukh Khan's movie "Main Hoon Na". "Tumse mil ke dil ka hai jo haal kya kahein?", he wrote.

One of the users praised Siddhant in the comment section saying, "Literally Shiddant sir you are very good and it was very good that you came to Banaras and we all the musicians performed and danced in front of you and the best part is the rap....(fire and red heart emojis) The best day was for us. (sic) "

Another comment read, "Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhh This is our Baliya's boy, Siddhant it always feels like you have come among us to fulfill the absence of Sushant ji, I am often happy to see you that you look exactly like us like Sushant, attached to the soil of your Purvanchal. @siddhantchaturvedi."

"This is peakkkkk, only you can do this," a netizen wrote.

On Sunday, Siddhant channeled his inner Michael Jackson in a behind-the-scenes video from his last outing, "Dhadak 2".

He flaunted some jaw-dropping moves on the "All Is Fair in Love and Brostep (with Ragga Twins)" song in his vanity.

Calling it an anger management technique for his 'Dhadak 2' character Neelesh Ahirwar, Siddhant wrote, "Neelesh’s Anger Management 101. (Smile emoji) #Dhadak2 #BTS #InMyVan #Dubstep #MethodToMadness."

--IANS

pm/