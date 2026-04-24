April 24, 2026 11:47 AM हिंदी

Shweta Tripathi on juggling between films, OTT, debut production: Living many dreams at once

Shweta Tripathi on juggling between films, OTT, debut production: Living many dreams at once

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shweta Tripathi says she is living many dreams all at once as she is shuffling between “Mirzapur-The Movie”, her production “Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan” and the play “Cock”.

Shweta shared: “2026 feels like I’m living many dreams at once. I’m still that actor who gets excited about being on set, but I’m also discovering what it means to build something of my own.”

The actress said that with Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan, “we’re trying to tell a story that feels honest, inclusive, and full of heart.”

“And every time I go back to theatre, it reminds me where it all began for me. It keeps me real, it keeps me curious,” she added.

Currently, the actress is looking forward to the release of ‘Mirzapur-The Movie’, which has been locked for a September 4 release.

“Mirzapur” follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, India.

The film is adapted from the series. The first season of the show features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

The second edition had the main cast from the first season, excluding Vikrant and Shriya, and added names including Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas, and Neha Sargam.

The upcoming movie adaptation features new cast additions alongside returning stars, including Jitendra Kumar, Sonal Chouhan, and Ravi Kishan.

The film, produced by Excel Entertainment, brings back core cast members Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Divyenndu to the silver screen.

Regarding the actress, she began her film career as a production assistant and associate director. Her films include Masaan, Kanjoos Makhichoos, Raat Akeli Hai, Gone Kesh and Haraamkhor.

--IANS

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