March 31, 2026 6:04 PM हिंदी

Shweta Tripathi doesn’t like to compare her characters

Shweta Tripathi doesn’t like to compare her character

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi, who is known for her work in ‘Masaan’ and the crime drama series ‘Mirzapur’, does not appreciate comparisons in life.

The actress attended the International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026 in the national capital on Tuesday. She spoke with the media stationed at the venue, and shared that she doesn’t compare her characters.

She said, “No, like there should be no competition in your children, you should not be choosy, your characters are also like that, every work of yours is special. So you should not compare yourself, and in fact, not just with your characters, I think in life, comparison for me is not a value”.

Earlier, the actress travelled to Amsterdam to attend a live concert by the Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer Hans Zimmer. The actress had a long-standing wish to watch him perform live. Hans Zimmer is known for shaping the contours of Hollywood, and adding depth to stories through his music. For Shweta, film music has always been more than just something that plays in the background. It is often the first thing that stays with her after a film ends thanks to geniuses like Hans Zimmer.

His compositions known for his iconic score for films like ‘Dune’, ‘Interstellar’, and ‘The Dark Knight’, in particular, have been a constant presence for her through her years as an actress.

Talking about the same, she earlier said, “His music has always stayed with me long after a film ends. There’s an honesty and depth in his compositions that really hits you emotionally. As an actor and a cinema student, I’m drawn to anything that helps me understand emotion better, and his music does that quietly, without explanation. Watching him live feels like the most direct way to experience that energy”.

The concert is also an excuse to step away from routine and allow herself to simply absorb something without needing to analyse it too much.

“Music has such a strong role in shaping emotion and storytelling, and seeing it come alive like this feels important”, she added.

--IANS

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