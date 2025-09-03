Shweta Tiwari reveals she was ‘shaking’ as she had to use ‘proper gaali’ in ‘Do You Wanna Partner’

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tiwari revealed that there was a moment during the shoot of “Do You Wanna Partner” when she had to deliver a scene with strong language, and she was shaking while performing it.

Stepping into Laila’s skin in the upcoming series came with a rawness Shweta hadn’t faced before. While filming the show, one particular scene pushed her to the edge, requiring her to go all in—and deliver a full-throated “gaali”, something essential to bring authenticity to her character.

Shweta narrated: “There was a moment when I had to deliver a scene with strong language — I had to abuse, say a proper 'gaali’ — and honestly, I was shaking. I just couldn’t get myself to do it. I kept trying, but somehow it just wasn’t coming out.”

Shweta’s co-star Tamannaah Bhatia stepped in and helped her say the word.

“That’s when Tamannaah came over. She held my hand and started shouting that one word out loud with me, pushing me to let go and feel the moment. She kept saying, ‘Say it, ma’am, say it!’ She didn’t have to do that, but she did anyway — and that moment of pure support and sisterhood, I’ll never forget. It was truly special for me,” she said.

“Do You Wanna Partner”, which is set to premiere from September 12, is a quirky, new-age comedy-drama that follows two spirited best friends Shikha and Anahita (played by Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty) on an audacious mission to launch their own alcohol start-up.

Set against the vibrant chaos of urban life, the series captures the duo’s journey to carve a niche in the male-dominated world of craft beer. As they defy norms, bend rules, navigate eccentric encounters, and ‘brew their destiny with style, tenacity, and a whole lot of jugaad.

Produced under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment, with Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta as producers; and Somen Mishra and Archit Kumar as executive producers.

Directed by Archit Kumar and Collin D’Cunha, written by Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora and Mithun Gangopadhyay, and created by Mithun Gangopadhyay and Nishant Nayak.

The series stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty in lead roles, alongside Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha.

The show will air on Prime Video on September 12.

