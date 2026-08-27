Shweta Tiwari receives apology from online abuser, thanks MNS member for tracking down troll

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tiwari has spoken out against the abuse women face online and thanked an MNS member for helping track down a man who allegedly used derogatory and abusive language against her on social media.

A few days ago, Shweta had shared screenshots and stories highlighting abusive comments made by some men against women. She also posted their Instagram accounts, questioning whether such behavior was acceptable from people who claimed to support MNS chief Raj Thackeray. In her recent post, Tiwari revealed that following her posts, MNS member Snehal Adarkar contacted Shweta and clarified that the party neither supports nor appreciates such behavior towards women. She also informed the actress that the men involved were not members of the party.

Shweta expressed her gratitude to Snehal and the MNS team for taking the matter seriously and following up without her having to ask them again. The ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’ actress wrote, “A few days ago, I posted a few stories showing how some men were using extremely derogatory and abusive words against women for absolutely no reason. I also posted their insta accounts because I genuinely feel that people who behave like this should not be allowed to believe that they can get away with it. I had also raised the question with Raj Thackeray Ji about whether this kind of behavior is acceptable from people who claim to support him.”

“Soon after that,@adv_snehal_adarkar from the MNS party got in touch with me. She told me very clearly that they do not appreciate or support this kind of behaviour towards women at all. She also clarified that the men involved were not members of their party.”

Shweta went on to add, “She told me that, whatever had happened, they would try to find them and asked me to give them a few days. Within just three days, she sent me shared the phone number of the person involved. And also a handwritten apology letter by him...”

“I genuinely want to thank @adv_snehal_adarkar and the MNS team for taking the effort to look into this, find the person responsible and get back to me — without me having to ask them to do it... I also appreciate that they felt it was important to let me know that they do not take insults against women lightly. Snehal also told me that if I ever face any such problem, I can get in touch with them. That effort was genuinely appreciated, and honestly, I felt better knowing that someone had taken it seriously.”

“But at the same time, I couldn't help thinking about the larger problem. We may be able to catch one or two people here and there, but what about the thousands, or perhaps millions, of people who hide behind their screens and feel completely invincible?

The problem is much bigger than one person or one incident. It is the mentality that makes people believe they can abuse women online without consequences. And that mentality will not change simply because we catch one or two people,” concluded Shweta.

Recently, Shweta Tiwari penned a note revealing that she had received derogatory messages from individuals she claimed were supporters of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray.

--IANS

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