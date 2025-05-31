Shruti on her Housefull 5 song: 'Qayamat came like Qayamat into my life'

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Singer Shruti has lent her voice to one of the melodies from "Housefull 5", titled "Qayamat". The vocalist revealed that the “Qayamat came like a qayamat into my life."

Speaking of her co-singer Neeraj Sridhar, Shruti added, “To sing with Neeraj Sridhar, someone whose music shaped my childhood, is legendary. And collaborating with Sachin-Jigar and the White Noise Collective it’s been massive.”

In the song, Shruti has given her voice to all three leading ladies in the film - Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Sonam Bajwa. “I genuinely thought there’d be different singers for the three heroines. But I’m so proud they chose one voice and that voice being mine is something I’ll always cherish", Shruti went on to reveal.

Calling her experience of being a part of the franchise "surreal", the singer shared, “I can’t wait to hear my voice in theatres, echoing alongside legends like Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Jackie Shroff."

Known for her work in "Honey Bunny CitaDel" starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shruti has several exciting projects in the pipeline.

Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the latest installment in the "Housefull" franchise has some big names in the cast - Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Chitrangada Singh, Chunky Pandey, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Adding to the hype, the makers unveiled the latest track from the sequel, "The Phoogdi Dance" on Saturday.

The video featured, veteran star Nana Patekar drawing the entire cast while performing the "Phoogdi Dance".

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi along with Krattex, the song has been crooned by the latter.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, "Housefull 5" is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 6.

--IANS

pm/