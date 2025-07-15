July 15, 2025 3:19 AM हिंदी

Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya spotted filming for Christopher Nolan's ‘The Odyssey’ in Scotland

Los Angeles, July 15 (IANS) The work on Christopher Nolan's ‘The Odyssey’ is in full-swing. Recently, Matt Damon, Tom Holland and Zendaya returned to filming for the movie.

Matt Damon, 54, Holland, 29, and Zendaya, 28, were each seen spending time on set of ‘The Odyssey’ in Scotland, reports ‘People’ magazine.

While engaged couple Holland and Zendaya arrived separately off a small boat not in costume, Matt Damon, who is playing the movie's lead character Odysseus, waved to photographers as he arrived wearing his full costume, which included dark boots, an ancient Greece-style tunic and cattle armor, as well as a long dark green cape that billowed out behind him.

As per ‘People’, Matt Damon, Holland and Zendaya's arrival in Scotland marks the first time the group of actors have been photographed filming the movie on location in recent months. The group were seen in Favignana, Italy, back in March, where Damon was first seen showing off his impressive physique to portray the ancient Greek hero.

An initial teaser for the movie released exclusively in theaters ahead of Jurassic World Rebirth. It featured Holland's character Telemachus, Odysseus' son, speaking with a character portrayed by Jon Bernthal, as well as the voice of John Leguizamo, who holds an as-of-yet undisclosed role in ‘The Odyssey’.

Leguizamo, 64, recently told ‘People’ that working with filmmaker Nolan on the project "was like being with a visionary, like what I imagine it must have been like to work with Stanley Kubrick”.

"We were in amazing locations. It's seven countries”, Leguizamo said, while otherwise discussing season 2 of his MSNBC travel documentary series Leguizamo Does America. "They're in Morocco, Greece, Sicily, back to L.A., and (Nolan is) bringing work back to L.A. and to America, which is incredible”.

‘The Odyssey’ is set to release in theaters on July 17, 2026.

