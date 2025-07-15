Just one partnership could’ve changed the game, says Shubman Gill after narrow Lord’s loss

London, July 14 (IANS) India captain Shubman Gill admitted that just one substantial partnership could have altered the outcome of the gripping third Test at the Lord’s, where England edged India by 22 runs to lead the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2-1.

Reflecting on the narrow defeat, Gill said, “This is as close as a Test match can get. I’m extremely proud of my boys. We fought till the very end. One 50-run partnership would have changed the game on its head.”

India, chasing 193, were bowled out for 170 deep into the final session on Day 5, despite Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten 61 and gritty stands with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Gill, watching from the dressing room, backed Jadeja’s approach with the tail:

“He’s very experienced. I didn’t want to send him any message. He was batting brilliantly. I just wanted him to bat as long as he could with the tailenders.”

Gill pointed to a few defining moments that swung the match England’s way — notably Rishabh Pant’s run-out in the first innings. “That was a huge moment,” he said. “At one point, we thought we could get a 50-60 run lead, which would’ve been crucial. We knew chasing anything around 150-200 wouldn’t be easy on this pitch.”

England’s fightback began with Joe Root’s masterful 104 in the first innings, taking the hosts to 387 after being reduced to 44/2. Root’s 37th Test ton — his 11th against India — was supported by handy contributions from Jamie Smith (51) and Brydon Carse (56). Jasprit Bumrah returned with a fiery 5/74, surpassing Kapil Dev’s record for most away Test fifers by an Indian.

India matched the score with 387 of their own, riding on K.L. Rahul’s second century in the third Test, Pant’s fluent 74, and Jadeja’s 72. Rahul and Pant added 141 under pressure — their third century stand in England, the most by an Indian pair.

The game tilted dramatically on Day 4 when India stumbled to 58/4 by stumps. England’s bowlers, led by Archer and Stokes, carried the momentum into Day 5, reducing India to 112/8 before lunch. Still, Jadeja’s defiance and Bumrah’s 54-ball stand gave India a glimmer of hope. It ended in heartbreak when Shoaib Bashir, bowling with a broken finger, bowled Siraj — the ball trickling back onto the stumps after being dead-batted.

“It was a matter of application,” Gill said. “In that last one hour yesterday, especially the last two wickets, we could’ve applied ourselves better. Even this morning, we needed one good stand, but it didn’t come.”

Despite the loss, Gill struck a hopeful note: “Sometimes the series scorecard doesn’t reflect how well you’ve played. We’re really excited for the rest of the series.” On Bumrah’s fitness for the fourth Test, he offered a teasing smile: “You’ll get to know pretty soon.”

As the series heads to Old Trafford, India will look to regroup and find that one partnership that could finally tilt a tight Test in their favour.

