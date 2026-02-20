Shruti Haasan says 'Jodhpur was a vibe' as she shares glimpses from her time in the blue city

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan has treated her Instagram family with some beautiful glimpses from her getaway to Jodhpur.

She took to her official Instagram handle and posted a couple of photos from her time in the 'Blue City'. In the primary photo, Shruti was seen posing for the camera with a mask on her face.

This was followed by a still of a little kid smiling at the lens.

From a small laundry shop, to a woman standing outside her house, to a small yet unique tattoo shop, to a beautiful idol of Lord Krishna, the album perfectly captured the unmatched beauty of the city with a rich history.

In one of the captures, Shruti was seen sitting against the backdrop of a beautifully painted blue wall.

Posting the snaps on the photo-sharing app, the 'Salaar' actress captioned the post, "Jhodpur was a vibe," followed by a blue heart and evil eye emoji.

Work-wise, Shruti will soon be seen in Dulquer Salmaan’s "Aakasamlo Oka Tara".

The makers unveiled her first look from the film in January.

Geetha Arts, which is presenting the drama, dropped the first look posters of Shruti from her next, along with the caption, "A trailblazer in every sense…. Team #AakasamLoOkaTara wishes @shrutihaasan a very Happy Birthday. And Meet a character that stands her ground and owns her space."

If the sources are to be believed, Shruti’s character in "Aakasamlo Oka Tara" will play a decisive role in the narrative arc.

The movie is scheduled for a Pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam in the summer of 2026.

Furthermore, Shruti has also been roped in for “Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam”.

The primary installment in the franchise, “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” came out in 2023.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the project saw Prabhas in the titular role, along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy, Ramachandra Raju, John Vijay, Easwari Rao, Tinnu Anand, Devaraj, Brahmaji, and Mime Gopi playing pivotal characters.

--IANS

pm/