February 20, 2026 10:50 PM हिंदी

Shruti Haasan says 'Jodhpur was a vibe' as she shares glimpses from her time in the blue city

Shruti Haasan says 'Jodhpur was a vibe' as she shares glimpses from her time in the blue city

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan has treated her Instagram family with some beautiful glimpses from her getaway to Jodhpur.

She took to her official Instagram handle and posted a couple of photos from her time in the 'Blue City'. In the primary photo, Shruti was seen posing for the camera with a mask on her face.

This was followed by a still of a little kid smiling at the lens.

From a small laundry shop, to a woman standing outside her house, to a small yet unique tattoo shop, to a beautiful idol of Lord Krishna, the album perfectly captured the unmatched beauty of the city with a rich history.

In one of the captures, Shruti was seen sitting against the backdrop of a beautifully painted blue wall.

Posting the snaps on the photo-sharing app, the 'Salaar' actress captioned the post, "Jhodpur was a vibe," followed by a blue heart and evil eye emoji.

Work-wise, Shruti will soon be seen in Dulquer Salmaan’s "Aakasamlo Oka Tara".

The makers unveiled her first look from the film in January.

Geetha Arts, which is presenting the drama, dropped the first look posters of Shruti from her next, along with the caption, "A trailblazer in every sense…. Team #AakasamLoOkaTara wishes @shrutihaasan a very Happy Birthday. And Meet a character that stands her ground and owns her space."

If the sources are to be believed, Shruti’s character in "Aakasamlo Oka Tara" will play a decisive role in the narrative arc.

The movie is scheduled for a Pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam in the summer of 2026.

Furthermore, Shruti has also been roped in for “Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam”.

The primary installment in the franchise, “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” came out in 2023.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the project saw Prabhas in the titular role, along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy, Ramachandra Raju, John Vijay, Easwari Rao, Tinnu Anand, Devaraj, Brahmaji, and Mime Gopi playing pivotal characters.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

T20 WC: All stats from Australia's crushing win over Oman

T20 WC: All stats from Australia's crushing win over Oman

Congress bringing shame to all Indians: BJP President on AI Summit protest (Photo: IANS)

Congress bringing shame to all Indians: BJP President on AI Summit protest

We are very disappointed that our campaign ended so soon, says POTM Adam Zampa after Australia beat Oman in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Kandy, Sri Lanka on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: We are very disappointed that our campaign ended so soon, says POTM Zampa

Hina Khan urges all to maintain a 'healthy & balanced' diet during Ramadan

Hina Khan urges all to maintain a 'healthy & balanced' diet during Ramadan

Skipper Mitchell Marsh, Adam Zampa help Australia finish campaign on a high in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Skipper Marsh, Zampa help Australia finish campaign on a high

US court ruling reduces 18 pc reciprocal tariff uncertainty for India

US court ruling reduces 18 pc reciprocal tariff uncertainty for India

East Bengal, Jamshedpur look to continue winning runs in Gameweek 2 of Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26. Photo credit:' AIFF

ISL 2025-26: East Bengal, Jamshedpur look to continue winning runs

Shruti Haasan says 'Jodhpur was a vibe' as she shares glimpses from her time in the blue city

Shruti Haasan says 'Jodhpur was a vibe' as she shares glimpses from her time in the blue city

US Supreme Court strikes down Trump global tariffs, says they are unlawful

US Supreme Court strikes down Trump global tariffs, says they are unlawful

President Lula inaugurates Brazil’s first trade office in Delhi

President Lula inaugurates Brazil’s first trade office in Delhi