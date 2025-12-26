Shruti Haasan expresses her bittersweet feeling while visiting the dentist 'You get the idea'

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan used social media to share the dilemma she faces during her visits to a dentist, something most of the netizens would be able to relate to.

Shruti took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and posted a picture of herself, hiding half of her face with her hands, expressing a cocktail of feelings after surviving a day at the dentist.

Sharing what it is like for her to be in that chair, the 'Salaar actress wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Not a fan of dental work but fan of nice smile...Not a fan of pain, fan of nice clean teeth. You get the idea (sic)."

On another note, Shruti recently decided to take some time off her busy schedule and go on a long-overdue vacation.

Taking to her Insta Stories, Shruti shared a selfie of herself on board a flight. She was visibly delighted in the photo captioned: “Vacay time after ages and ages.”

However, Shruti did not reveal where she was off to or when she would be back.

Coming to her professional commitment, Shruti is gearing up for the much-awaited sequel, “Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam”.

The expectations from the second instalment in the franchise are sky high, given the tremendous success of the original drama “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire,” which was released in 2023.

The epic neo-noir action thriller made under the direction of Prashanth Neel features Prabhas in the titular role, along with an ensemble cast comprising Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy, Ramachandra Raju, John Vijay, Easwari Rao, Tinnu Anand, Devaraj, Brahmaji, and Mime Gopi in key roles.

Set against the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, where monarchy still exists, the film talks about the friendship between Deva, the exiled prince of Khansaar, and Varadha, the current prince of Khansaar.

Things get interesting when a coup d'état is planned by his father's ministers and his relatives, and Varadha enlists Deva's help to become Khansaar's undisputed ruler.

--IANS

pm/