Shruti Anand tries her hand at fantasy with her next 'Divya Prem: Pyaar aur Rahasya Ki Kahani'

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Actress Shruti Anand is all set to try her hands at the fantasy genre with her upcoming drama "Divya Prem: Pyaar aur Rahasya Ki Kahani". The diva has been roped in to play a crucial role in the drama- Netra, Divya’s mother.

Terming "Divya Prem: Pyaar aur Rahasya Ki Kahani" as special, Shruti talked about her experience of working on the show. She said, “Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani is my very first fantasy show, and that’s what makes it super special for me. I’ve never done anything like this before, so when I got the call and they told me that the story actually begins with my character, I was instantly excited."

She further revealed that the drama felt like the perfect chance to try something new.

"Until now, I’ve done two shows where my roles were kind of similar—playing sweet, simple, positive girls. But fantasy is a whole new world, and I really wanted to explore it. This show is giving me that opportunity," Shruti added.

Seeing "Divya Prem: Pyaar aur Rahasya Ki Kahani" as a learning opportunity, the actress went on to say, “I’m also learning so much—like how fantasy scenes are shot, how graphics and effects are used, and how to perform magic scenes. Our director has a lot of experience in this genre so he’s guiding me a lot. From the right posture to how to react during magical moments, he’s teaching me everything step by step. I’m really enjoying this new learning journey.”

Along with Shruti, "Divya Prem: Pyaar aur Rahasya Ki Kahani" will also feature Megha Ray and Suraj Pratap Singh in crucial roles, along with others.

"Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani" is expected to premiere on Sun Neo on 16th June this year.

--IANS

pm/