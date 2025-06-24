June 24, 2025 1:37 AM हिंदी

NSA Ajit Doval meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, stresses need to counter terrorism

NSA Ajit Doval meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, stresses need to counter terrorism

Beijing, June 23 (IANS) National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing duing his (Doval) visit to China to attend the 20th Meeting of the SCO Security Council Secretaries, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday.

The ministry said that during the meeting, both sides reviewed recent developments in India-China bilateral relations and underscored the need to promote the overall development of India-China bilateral relations, including by fostering greater people-to-people ties.

“NSA also emphasised the need to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations to maintain overall peace and stability in the region,” the MEA said.

The ministry said that views were also exchanged on other bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

“NSA noted that he looked forward to meeting with Wang Yi in India at a mutually convenient date for the 24th round of the Special Representative (SR) Talks,” the MEA said.

Earlier, India called for a reference to the Pahalgam terror attack in one of the documents to be presented during the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) under the chairmanship of China.

Meanwhile, Pakistan also pushed for a mention of the hijacking of the Jaffar Express and a recent bus attack carried out by the Baloch rebels in the same document.

According to the reports, India has urged that the official outcome statement of the upcoming SCO summit should include a condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 tourists were brutally killed by heavily armed terrorists from Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba's offshoot, The Resistance Front.

Sources said that serious discussions are underway to include India's proposal to mention the terror attack in the document, as any failure to do so, may undermine the SCO proceedings.

The SCO is a permanent intergovernmental international organisation established on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai. The member states of SCO include India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus.

--IANS

int/dan

LATEST NEWS

'Heartbroken and still in shock': Cricketing fraternity mourns the passing of Dilip Doshi

'Heartbroken and still in shock': Cricketing fraternity mourns the passing of Dilip Doshi (Ld)

England need 350 more runs on final day after Rahul and Pant hit tons on the fourth day of the final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Headingley in Leeds on Monday. Photo credit: BCCI/England Cricket

1st Test: England need 350 more runs on final day after Rahul and Pant hit tons (ld)

Vladimir Mestvirishvili, architect of India's wrestling resurgence, passes away at 69

Vladimir Mestvirishvili, architect of India's wrestling resurgence, passes away at 69

England need 350 more runs for victory on final day after reaching 21/0 at stumps on the fourth day of the first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Headingley in Leeds on Monday. Photo credit: England Cricket

1st Test: England need 350 more runs for victory on final day after reaching 21/0 at stumps

Assam CM meets UAE Ambassador, holds discussion on strengthening ties

Assam CM meets UAE Ambassador, holds discussion on strengthening ties

Dilip Doshi, former India left-arm spinner, dies aged 77

Dilip Doshi, former India left-arm spinner, dies aged 77

Security forces will script end of LWE in golden letters: HM Shah in Chhattisgarh

Security forces will script end of LWE in golden letters: HM Shah in Chhattisgarh

PM Modi suggests comprehensive database of all museums in country

PM Modi suggests comprehensive database of all museums in country

‘Reserves the right to respond directly’: Qatar on Iran’s retaliatory action

‘Reserves the right to respond directly’: Qatar on Iran’s retaliatory action

Aleksandrov, Madhesh take sole lead after the seventh round of the Mumbai International Grandmaster and Junior Chess Tournament at the World Trade Centre on Monday.

Mumbai Open Chess: Aleksandrov, Madhesh take sole lead as event enters final stretch