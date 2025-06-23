June 23, 2025 10:07 PM हिंदी

Nick Jonas says, 'My heart is so full' as Last Five Years completes its Broadway run

Nick Jonas says, 'My heart is so full' as Last Five Years completes its Broadway run

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Hollywood actor and singer Nick Jonas claimed "My heart is so full" as his Broadway show "Last Five Years" completed its run in the theatre.

He said that he is extremely grateful to have gotten the opportunity to portray Jamie on the stage as he was able to learn so much during the process.

Sharing a video of the final show, along with some pictures on his IG, Nick wrote, "We did it. My heart is so full. What a ride this has been. Thank you to every person who came to see @thelastfiveyears over the last couple months. I’m so grateful to have been able to play the role of Jamie, and I learned so much in this process."

Showing his admiration for the team that made the Broadway show possible, Nick added, "Thank you @yesimwhitneywhite for your leadership and conviction. Thank you @adriennelwarren for being such an incredible teammate. Thank you @jasonrobertbrownstagram for entrusting us to tell this story and sing your music… and thank you to our producers and everyone behind the scenes. I’m looking forward to a little bit of rest and then it’s right back to work! Can’t wait for tour and the rest of what this years has to hold."

His better half, Priyanka Chopra also took some time off from the promotional schedule of her Hollywood drama, "Heads of State", and caught the final show of "Last Five Years". She was even seen getting emotional as Nick took the final bow amidst a standing ovation from the audience.

Priyanka even posted a video from the theatre on her Instagram stories, and shared a heartfelt note that read, "Last bow! Congratulations @nickjonas @adriennelwarren."

In the clip, we can see Nick and actress Adrienne Warren getting applause from the audience after their final performance.

"The Last Five Years" shares the tale of Cathy and Jamie over five years. However, while Jamie's story is shown in chronological order, Cathy's is in reverse.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

FM Sitharaman directs CBDT to cut pendency in grievance redressal mechanisms

FM Sitharaman directs CBDT to cut pendency in grievance redressal mechanisms

Nick Jonas says, 'My heart is so full' as Last Five Years completes its Broadway run

Nick Jonas says, 'My heart is so full' as Last Five Years completes its Broadway run

Hyderabad Heroes return to top of points table; Delhi Redz win against Bengaluru Bravehearts in Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex) in Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: RPL

RPL Season 1: Hyderabad Heroes return to top of points table; Delhi Redz win

Terrorism is enemy of humanity, must be fought together: Tarun Chugh on Kanishka tragedy

Terrorism is enemy of humanity, must be fought together: Tarun Chugh on Kanishka tragedy

Pakistan: Baloch activists condemn brutal extrajudicial killing of youth

Pakistan: Baloch activists condemn brutal extrajudicial killing of youth

MP: PMAY beneficiaries in Vidisha move to their own pucca houses, thank Modi govt

MP: PMAY beneficiaries in Vidisha move to their own pucca houses, thank Modi govt

China-Pakistan-Bangladesh axis poses new challenge in subcontinent (File image)

China-Pakistan-Bangladesh axis poses new challenge in subcontinent

Director Sudha Kongara calls Atharvaa Murali, Nimisha Sajayan's DNA 'A gem of a film'

Director Sudha Kongara calls Atharvaa Murali, Nimisha Sajayan's DNA 'A gem of a film'

G V Prakash releases title track of Rudra's 'Oho Enthan Baby'

G V Prakash releases title track of Rudra's 'Oho Enthan Baby'

UP: Jaunpur's 'Rajkumari' gets permanent house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

UP: Jaunpur's 'Rajkumari' gets permanent house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana