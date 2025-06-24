June 24, 2025 1:35 AM हिंदी

Dolly Parton returns to touring with new shows in Las Vegas

Los Angeles, June 23 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton is coming out of her touring sabbatical. The singer, who has not been out on the road since her ‘Pure & Simple’ tour wrapped up in 2016, has announced her upcoming tour.

However, the singer has performed only scattered one-off full concerts in the past few years, reports ‘Variety’.

Parton will be doing a six-concert run at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in December. Officially named ‘Dolly: Live in Las Vegas’, the mini-residency will run at the resort from December 4 through December 13. Fans will of course be hoping for an extension on that, given the likely demand, but for now, at least, it’s just a half-dozen shows, all happening during National Finals Rodeo, when country stars have been known to take a special liking to Vegas bookings.

As per ‘Variety’, no special presales have been announced prior to the general on-sale date. But VIP packages are promised for fans who want to go the extra mile. According to the announcement, offers may include a personal photo op with Dolly herself, an onstage tour, access to Dolly’s Rhinestone Lounge, a deluxe gift set and more”.

Parton said in a statement, “To say I’m excited would be an understatement. I haven’t worked Vegas in years and I’ve always loved singing there. I’m looking so forward to the shows in The Colosseum at Caesars and I hope you are as well. See you there”.

The previous run Parton is referring to was at the Mirage in the early ’90s, a much more extensive one than this is initially announced to be. From 1990 through 1993, the singer performed nearly 50 shows at the Mirage.

Few other details were offered about the shows, other than that ‘Live in Las Vegas’ will be “a hit-driven concert.

--IANS

aa/

