Shriya Pilgaonkar wraps up ‘Mirzapur-The Film’ shoot: Reliving Sweety Gupta felt so special

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) The shooting for the movie adaptation of the “Mirzapur” series has wrapped up, and actress Shriya Pilgaonkar shared her excitement about reuniting with the team and stepping back into the shoes of her popular character, Sweety Gupta.

Shriya took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from the sets of “Mirzapur-The Movie” and also posted a few glimpses from the wrap up.

“It’s a wrap ! Always the best time with this gang on set ! Reuniting with this team & reliving Sweety Gupta felt so special. Cant wait for you to watch Mirzapur – The Film on the BIG screen. It’s going to be wild,” she wrote as the caption.

For the unversed, Shriya’s character Sweety is killed by the character Munna Bhaiyya at her own wedding, despite her being pregnant in the first season of the show.

Meanwhile, “Mirzapur” follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, India.

In the first season, the main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

The second season retains the main cast from the first season, excluding Vikrant and Shriya, and features a new cast of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas, and Neha Sargam.

Shriya will next be seen in Haiwaan by director of the film Priyadarshan. The film went on floors in August this year, and marks the reunion of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, and Saif Ali Khan after 18 years. Saif and Akshay last worked together in ‘Tashan’, which was a commercial and critical disaster.

Talking about Shriya, she made her acting debut with the Marathi film Ekulti Ek in 2013, for which she earned the Maharashtra State Film Award for Best Debut.

Following her Hindi film debut with Fan, the actress went on to establish herself with successful web series such as Mirzapur, Guilty Minds, The Broken News, and Taaza Khabar. For Guilty Minds and the film Ishq-e-Nadaan.

