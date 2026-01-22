Shriya Pilgaonkar calls ‘Fan’ debut with Shah Rukh Khan a 'leap of faith'

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar felt nostalgic as she hopped onto the 2016 throwback viral trend, revisiting a year she describes as “a leap of faith” as.it marked her debut in Hindi cinema with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Fan'.

Taking to Instagram, Shriya recalled 2016 as the year of her Hindi film debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Fan”, a milestone that marked the beginning of new dreams. She also shared memories of taking her beloved Ajoba on a Mediterranean cruise and spending time doing theatre.

She shared a string of images featuring her with Shah Rukh Khan, Harshvardhan Rane, Ishaan Khatter and late star Dharmendra with her father Sachin Pilgaonkar among many others.

Shriya wrote in the caption section: “ #2016 Hopping onto the 2016 throwback bandwagon.Instagram really does feel like a digital scrapbook.”

She added: “Came across a few special memories ..the year of my Hindi film debut with Fan, taking my Ajoba on a Mediterranean cruise ,did a lot of theatre and quietly found the courage to take a leap of faith as dreams slowly started taking shape. A seeker then and a seeker now.”

Talking about Fan, an action thriller directed by Maneesh Sharma, it stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role as Aryan Khanna, a film star, and his obsessive fan and lookalike, Gaurav Chandna.

Gaurav beats up a rival actor to appease Aryan, but is instead punished by his idol; heartbroken, the fan plans revenge.

The film also stars Waluscha De Sousa, Sayani Gupta, Yogendra Tikku, Taher Shabbir, Parveen Kaur and Indraneel Bhattacharya to name a few.

Shriya will next be seen in Haiwaan by director of the film Priyadarshan. The film went on floors in August this year, and marks the reunion of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, and Saif Ali Khan after 18 years. Saif and Akshay last worked together in ‘Tashan’, which was a commercial and critical disaster.

Meanwhile, Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar are working on a project titled ‘Bhoot Bangla’. The horror drama is likely to release towards the end of 2025. The movie marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, one of the most commercially rewarding actor-director pairs of Hindi cinema.

Talking about Shriya, she made her acting debut with the Marathi film Ekulti Ek in 2013, for which she earned the Maharashtra State Film Award for Best Debut.

Following her Hindi film debut with Fan, the actress went onto establish herself with successful web series such as Mirzapur, Guilty Minds, The Broken News and Taaza Khabar. For Guilty Minds and the film Ishq-e-Nadaan.

--IANS

dc/