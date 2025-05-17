Shrikant Shinde vows to expose Pakistan's terror nexus on global stage, thanks PM Modi for key role

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde on Saturday expressed his heartfelt thanks to the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appointing him to lead one of the all-party delegations that will travel to key partner nations to highlight India's resolute stance against terrorism.

The mission comes in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people and involved two Pakistani terrorists.

Shinde said the delegation would clearly articulate India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and unmask Pakistan's continued patronage of terror elements operating from its soil.

These comments come as the Indian government gears up to dispatch seven bipartisan delegations to prominent global capitals as part of its diplomatic counteroffensive.

Writing on X, Shinde said, "Nation Always First..!! As part of 'Operation Sindoor' and India's ongoing efforts to combat cross-border terrorism, seven all-party delegations are scheduled to visit key partner nations, including members of the United Nations Security Council, later this month."

"I have the honour of leading one of these delegations. We will firmly convey to the international community that terrorism has no place in India, and that it is Pakistan which continues to nurture terrorism on its own soil," he added.

He further underlined the importance of political unity on such issues.

"When it comes to matters of national interest, there is no division, only duty. It is a privilege to serve my country in this capacity, and I will carry out this sacred responsibility with unwavering devotion and a resolute commitment to India's zero tolerance stance against terrorism," Shinde stated.

He concluded his message with a note of gratitude: "I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government for entrusting me with this important responsibility. Jai Hind!!"

The delegations will include Members of Parliament Shashi Tharoor from the Congress, Baijayant Panda and Ravi Shankar Prasad from the BJP, Sanjay Kumar Jha from the JD(U), Kanimozhi Karunanidhi from the DMK, Supriya Sule from the NCP (SP), and Shrikant Shinde from the Shiv Sena.

These leaders are expected to visit several important nations such as the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, South Africa, Egypt, and Japan later this month.

According to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the initiative is aimed at presenting a unified Indian political front against terrorism while building international consensus to hold Pakistan accountable for fostering terror on its territory.

Other Members of Parliament expected to be part of the delegations include BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, and Tejasvi Surya, TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Congress MP Manish Tewari, and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

--IANS

sd/rad