Piyush Mishra shares a glimpse of his wedding day at the Arya Samaj Mandir

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Multifaceted Piyush Mishra decided to treat his fans with a glimpse of his wedding day at the Arya Samaj Mandir in Delhi on June 1st, 1995.

The throwback picture featured Piyush and his better half, Priya Narayanan smiling at the camera together. This was followed by a more recent picture of the lovebirds from September 28th, 2024. The second image had the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor planting a kiss on his wife's cheeks.

Dropping both the photos on his official Instagram account, Piyush wrote, "1st June, 1995 (Wedding Day) | Arya Samaj Mandir, Delhi... 28th September, 2024 | Ziro, AP."

Piyush first met Priya back in 1992 when he was directing a play at the School of Planning and Architecture. After falling for each other the couple tied the knot in 1995. They are blessed with two sons - Jai and Josh.

After making his debut as an actor with Mani Ratnam's iconic "Dil Se..", Piyush worked in notable projects such as "Gangs of Wasseypur",

"Pink", "Maqbool", "Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive", "Tamasha", "Gulaal", "Rockstar", and "Happy Bhag Jayegi", to name just a few.

As a film lyricist and singer, he is credited for his tracks "Arre Ruk Ja Re Bandeh" in "Black Friday", "Aarambh Hai Prachand" in "Gulaal", "Ik Bagal" in "Gangs of Wasseypur", and "Husna" in MTV Coke Studio.

He last graced the screen in Sohum Shah’s nail-biting thriller “Crazxy”.

Made under the direction of Girish Kohli, the project has been backed by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, and co-produced by Ankit Jain under the banner of Sohum Shah Films.

Along with Sohum Shah, the thriller further features Nimisha Sajayan, Shilpa Shukla, Tinnu Anand, Piyush Mishra, and Unnathi Suranaain in prominent roles, along with others.

"Crazxy" narrates the tale of Dr. Abhimanyu Sood (Played by Sohum Shah), a respected surgeon, whose life takes a 360-degree turn as his young daughter is kidnapped.

--IANS

pm/