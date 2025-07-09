Modi govt made equality a reality, not just a promise, says BJP

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) The BJP on Tuesday admired the World Bank report highlighting India’s progress in reducing income inequality under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

The party asserted that the country has significantly improved compared to the Congress-led UPA era.

BJP national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam said that the World Bank’s Gini Index - a key measure of income inequality - has dropped from 28.5 during the UPA government to 25.2 now, placing India as the fourth most equal country globally.

“This remarkable progress reflects the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a New India,” Islam said. “India’s rise from being part of the ‘fragile five’ in 2013-14 to joining the ‘fabulous four’ today is a testament to consistent reforms and inclusive growth.”

Islam highlighted that the Gini Index improvement shows India has outperformed many major economies, including the United States (41.8), China (35.7), and the United Kingdom (34.4). The World Bank classifies India as a country with moderately low inequality, trailing only behind Slovakia, Slovenia, and Belarus.

Citing additional data, Islam mentioned that India’s poverty rate has dropped drastically, from 27 per cent under the UPA to just 5.35 per cent currently, resulting in over 25 crore people being lifted out of poverty.

“Over 270 million Indians have escaped poverty thanks to our government’s policies,” he said.

Islam also referenced a Pew Research Centre survey showing 74 per cent of Indians are satisfied with both their democracy and economic conditions, placing India second among 23 nations surveyed.

The BJP’s statements come in response to Congress criticism accusing the Modi government of selectively using World Bank data to exaggerate India’s equality gains. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed the government was ignoring key findings, such as the persistence of 28.1 per cent of the population living below the poverty line and significant wage disparities.

“Jairam Ramesh must recognise that inflation and unemployment figures are currently at their lowest in recent years,” Islam countered. “The Congress often promised ‘garibi hatao’ slogans, but we are the ones who actually delivered.”

Islam further stressed the BJP’s success in job creation, stating over 170 million jobs have been generated during the Modi government, compared to just 28 million under the Congress.

“At this rate, the number of new jobs created could soon be five times the membership of the opposition party,” he added.

