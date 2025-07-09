July 09, 2025 12:58 AM हिंदी

MNS’s 2024 rout: Rhetoric roared, votes vanished

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) A retrospective look at the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election results reveals a crushing blow to Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), underscoring a stark disconnect between the party’s vocal street presence and its dwindling electoral relevance.

Despite Raj Thackeray’s efforts to reposition the MNS around Hindutva and civic issues, voters appeared unconvinced.

The party contested 125 seats across the state but failed to win a single constituency - its worst performance since its formation in 2006.

According to data shared by the X handle “infoindata,” the numbers paint a grim picture. The MNS forfeited deposits in 119 of the 125 seats it contested, indicating that it failed to secure even one-sixth of the total votes in those constituencies.

More strikingly, in 28 seats, MNS candidates polled fewer votes than NOTA (None of the Above) -- a symbolic protest option.

In over 22 per cent of the constituencies it contested, voters preferred to reject all candidates rather than support the MNS.

The party’s overall vote share stood at a meagre 1.55 per cent, a dramatic decline from its earlier years.

In 2009, the MNS had won 13 seats and captured 5.7 per cent of the vote, buoyed by a surge in Marathi identity politics. But its trajectory since then has been one of steady erosion - winning no seats in 2014, just one in 2019, and now none in 2024. These results raise existential questions about the party’s future.

Even the high-profile candidacy of Amit Thackeray, Raj Thackeray’s son, failed to revive the party’s fortunes.

Contesting from Mahim in Mumbai with tacit BJP support, Amit finished third behind candidates from Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.

The MNS’s dismal showing also jeopardises its recognition as a state party. With no legislative presence and a shrinking vote base, the Election Commission may be compelled to review its status.

Once seen as a disruptive force in Maharashtra’s political landscape, the 2024 verdict marks more than just a defeat for the MNS - it signals a moment of deep political introspection.

Analysts attribute the collapse to inconsistent ideological messaging, weak grassroots organisation, and the erosion of its core Marathi vote base by rival Shiv Sena factions.

--IANS

sktr/dan

